All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Oregon
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|California
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|UCLA
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
___
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 91, Utah 52
Oregon St. 82, Arizona 65
Wednesday’s Games
Stanford at UCLA, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Boston U.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Bucknell
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Navy
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Lehigh
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|15
|.118
|Army
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colgate at Lafayette, 11 a.m.
Bucknell at American U., 7 p.m.
Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|LSU
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Texas A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
Tuesday’s Games
Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Carolina
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|ETSU
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Wofford
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Chattanooga
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Samford
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Mercer
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|VMI
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Wednesday’s Games
Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|12
|.294
|Lamar
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Northwestern St.
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Incarnate Word
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Houston Baptist
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|12
|.077
|SE Louisiana
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|New Orleans
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|11
|.313
___
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|9
|.357
|Jackson St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Alcorn St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|Southern U.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Monday’s Games
Jackson St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|South Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Oral Roberts
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|10
|.333
|Denver
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Wednesday’s Games
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|UALR
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Arkansas St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|South Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Texas State
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Troy
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
___
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Santa Clara
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Pacific
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Pepperdine
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|San Diego
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|California Baptist
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Rio Grande
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Utah Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Grand Canyon
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Chicago St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
