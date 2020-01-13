All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Vermont
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Binghamton
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|UMBC
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Maine
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|East Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Tulane
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|UConn
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Temple
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|South Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UCF
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
___
Sunday’s Games
Wichita St. 89, UConn 86, 2OT
Memphis 68, South Florida 64
Tuesday’s Games
UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.
Wichita St. at Temple, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Dayton
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Saint Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Richmond
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|VCU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Davidson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|UMass
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Fordham
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Tuesday’s Games
Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.
VCU at Dayton, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fordham at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
George Mason at George Washington, 7 p.m.
UMass vs. St. Bonaventure at Rochester, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Florida St.
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|4
|.733
|Boston College
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|NC State
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|5
|.667
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Clemson
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Notre Dame
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|6
|.625
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|7
|.533
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 66, Pittsburgh 58
Tuesday’s Games
Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston College at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at NC State, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|North Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Lipscomb
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|TCU
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Iowa St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Butler
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Villanova
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Creighton
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|St. John’s
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|Xavier
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|DePaul
|0
|3
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
___
Tuesday’s Games
DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seton Hall at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Montana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Idaho
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|7
|.500
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Monday’s Games
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Radford
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Presbyterian
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Hampton
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Campbell
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Longwood
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|High Point
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Maryland
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Purdue
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Ohio St.
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
___
Sunday’s Games
Purdue 71, Michigan St. 42
Minnesota 75, Michigan 67
Tuesday’s Games
Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Riverside
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
Wednesday’s Games
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
