All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667 Albany (NY) 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529 Hartford 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529 Mass.-Lowell 2 1 .667 8 10 .444 Vermont 1 1 .500 11 6 .647 New Hampshire 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Binghamton 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 UMBC 0 3 .000 7 11 .389 Maine 0 3 .000 4 13 .235

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 Memphis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 SMU 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 Houston 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Tulsa 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 East Carolina 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Tulane 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 UConn 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Temple 1 3 .250 9 6 .600 South Florida 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 UCF 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. 89, UConn 86, 2OT

Memphis 68, South Florida 64

Tuesday’s Games

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wichita St. at Temple, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duquesne 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875 Dayton 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875 St. Bonaventure 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Saint Louis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Richmond 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 VCU 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Rhode Island 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 George Mason 1 2 .333 12 4 .750 Davidson 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 UMass 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 La Salle 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Fordham 0 3 .000 6 9 .400 George Washington 0 3 .000 6 10 .375 Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at Dayton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 7 p.m.

UMass vs. St. Bonaventure at Rochester, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 5 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Florida St. 4 1 .800 14 2 .875 Louisville 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Virginia Tech 3 2 .600 12 4 .750 Virginia 3 2 .600 11 4 .733 Boston College 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 8 8 .500 NC State 2 3 .400 11 5 .688 Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 11 5 .688 Miami 2 3 .400 10 5 .667 Syracuse 2 3 .400 9 7 .563 Clemson 2 3 .400 8 7 .533 Notre Dame 1 4 .200 10 6 .625 Wake Forest 1 4 .200 8 7 .533 North Carolina 1 4 .200 8 8 .500

Sunday’s Games

Miami 66, Pittsburgh 58

Tuesday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947 North Florida 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Lipscomb 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 North Alabama 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Florida Gulf Coast 2 2 .500 5 14 .263 Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444 Stetson 1 2 .333 7 11 .389 NJIT 1 2 .333 4 12 .250 Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929 TCU 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800 West Virginia 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Kansas 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 Oklahoma 2 1 .667 11 4 .733 Texas 1 2 .333 11 4 .733 Texas Tech 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 Iowa St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533 Oklahoma St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600 Kansas St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Butler 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Villanova 3 1 .750 12 3 .800 Providence 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Creighton 2 2 .500 13 4 .765 St. John’s 1 3 .250 12 5 .706 Xavier 1 3 .250 12 5 .706 Marquette 1 3 .250 11 5 .688 Georgetown 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 DePaul 0 3 .000 12 4 .750

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 4 1 .800 8 8 .500 N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Sacramento St. 3 2 .600 10 4 .714 Idaho St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429 Montana St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Portland St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333 N. Arizona 1 4 .200 7 7 .500 Weber St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

Monday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588 Radford 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Presbyterian 3 0 1.000 6 10 .375 Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 UNC-Asheville 1 2 .333 7 7 .500 Campbell 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 Longwood 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 Gardner-Webb 1 3 .250 5 11 .313 High Point 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 5 1 .833 13 4 .765 Illinois 4 2 .667 12 5 .706 Indiana 3 2 .600 13 3 .813 Maryland 3 2 .600 13 3 .813 Rutgers 3 2 .600 12 4 .750 Wisconsin 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Purdue 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 Minnesota 3 3 .500 9 7 .563 Penn St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750 Iowa 2 3 .400 11 5 .688 Michigan 2 3 .400 11 5 .688 Nebraska 2 3 .400 7 9 .438 Ohio St. 1 4 .200 11 5 .688 Northwestern 1 4 .200 6 9 .400

Sunday’s Games

Purdue 71, Michigan St. 42

Minnesota 75, Michigan 67

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Riverside 2 0 1.000 12 6 .667 UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 9 8 .529 UC Santa Barbara 1 1 .500 12 5 .706 Hawaii 1 1 .500 10 6 .625 CS Northridge 1 1 .500 6 12 .333 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 6 12 .333 Cal Poly 1 1 .500 4 12 .250 UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

