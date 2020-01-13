All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|Hofstra
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Drexel
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Northeastern
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|Towson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Elon
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|James Madison
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|FAU
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|UAB
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UTSA
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Youngstown St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|N. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Cleveland St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Green Bay
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
___
Sunday’s Games
N. Kentucky 96, IUPUI 71
Ill.-Chicago 76, Wright St. 72
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Yale 108, Johnson & Wales (RI) 58
Monday’s Games
Elmira at Cornell, 6 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Manhattan
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Rider
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Fairfield
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Iona
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Marist
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
___
Sunday’s Games
Niagara 70, Iona 69
Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 68
Manhattan 81, Siena 69
Rider 69, Marist 52
Quinnipiac 84, Monmouth (NJ) 70
Wednesday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Ohio
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Toledo
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|SC State
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|NC Central
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|14
|.125
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|15
|.118
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Coppin St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Howard
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Monday’s Games
Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Loyola of Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Drake
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Valparaiso
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
___
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|UNLV
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Nevada
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Boise St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Air Force
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|San Jose St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Fresno St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Wyoming
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wyoming at Nevada, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Bryant
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|12
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Austin Peay
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Belmont
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|UT Martin
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|SE Missouri
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
