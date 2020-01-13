Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Coll. of Charleston 5 1 .833 11 7 .611
Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Drexel 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529
Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Delaware 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Elon 1 4 .200 5 13 .278
James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
UNC-Wilmington 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Louisiana Tech 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
FAU 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
North Texas 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
FIU 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
UAB 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Marshall 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UTSA 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UTEP 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Rice 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Middle Tennessee 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Southern Miss. 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Youngstown St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
N. Kentucky 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 8 9 .471
Cleveland St. 3 2 .600 7 11 .389
Green Bay 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Oakland 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Ill.-Chicago 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Detroit 1 4 .200 3 15 .167
IUPUI 1 5 .167 5 14 .263

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Kentucky 96, IUPUI 71

Ill.-Chicago 76, Wright St. 72

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cornell 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Yale 108, Johnson & Wales (RI) 58

Monday’s Games

Elmira at Cornell, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 4 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Manhattan 3 1 .750 7 6 .538
Rider 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Siena 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Fairfield 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
St. Peter’s 2 2 .500 5 8 .385
Niagara 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
Iona 1 3 .250 3 8 .273
Canisius 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Marist 1 4 .200 2 12 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Niagara 70, Iona 69

Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 68

Manhattan 81, Siena 69

Rider 69, Marist 52

Quinnipiac 84, Monmouth (NJ) 70

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Kent St. 3 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Bowling Green 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Ball St. 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Cent. Michigan 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
N. Illinois 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Buffalo 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Ohio 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Toledo 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
W. Michigan 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
E. Michigan 0 3 .000 10 6 .625
Miami (Ohio) 0 3 .000 7 9 .438

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
NC A&T 2 0 1.000 6 11 .353
Bethune-Cookman 2 1 .667 8 9 .471
Morgan St. 2 1 .667 8 10 .444
SC State 1 1 .500 6 8 .429
NC Central 1 1 .500 5 11 .313
Delaware St. 1 1 .500 2 14 .125
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 1 .500 2 15 .118
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
Coppin St. 0 3 .000 4 14 .222
Howard 0 3 .000 2 15 .118

___

Monday’s Games

Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Bradley 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Drake 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Indiana St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Valparaiso 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Missouri St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
S. Illinois 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Illinois St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Evansville 0 4 .000 9 8 .529

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
New Mexico 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
UNLV 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Nevada 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Boise St. 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Colorado St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Air Force 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
San Jose St. 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
Wyoming 0 6 .000 5 13 .278

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Bryant 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 3 12 .200
CCSU 0 4 .000 1 16 .059

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Austin Peay 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Belmont 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Tennessee St. 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Morehead St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Jacksonville St. 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
UT Martin 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
E. Illinois 0 4 .000 7 9 .438
SE Missouri 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Tennessee Tech 0 4 .000 3 14 .176

___

