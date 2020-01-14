Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 14, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Albany (NY) 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Hartford 2 0 1.000 9 8 .529
Mass.-Lowell 2 1 .667 8 10 .444
Vermont 1 1 .500 11 6 .647
New Hampshire 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Binghamton 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
UMBC 0 3 .000 7 11 .389
Maine 0 3 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
Memphis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
SMU 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Houston 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Tulsa 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
East Carolina 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Tulane 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
UConn 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Temple 1 3 .250 9 6 .600
South Florida 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
UCF 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF 74, Tulane 55

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

SMU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Wichita St. at Temple, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Duquesne 4 0 1.000 14 2 .875
St. Bonaventure 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Saint Louis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Richmond 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Rhode Island 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
VCU 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
George Mason 1 2 .333 12 4 .750
UMass 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
La Salle 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Davidson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Fordham 0 3 .000 6 9 .400
George Washington 0 3 .000 6 10 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 3 13 .188

___

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond 70, Davidson 64

Dayton 79, VCU 65

Wednesday’s Games

Fordham at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 7 p.m.

UMass vs. St. Bonaventure at Rochester, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Louisville 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Florida St. 4 1 .800 14 2 .875
Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Virginia 3 2 .600 11 4 .733
Boston College 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Clemson 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 8 8 .500
NC State 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Miami 2 3 .400 10 5 .667
Syracuse 2 3 .400 9 7 .563
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Notre Dame 1 4 .200 10 6 .625
North Carolina 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 79, Duke 72

Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68, OT

Virginia Tech 80, Wake Forest 70

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947
North Florida 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Lipscomb 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
North Alabama 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Florida Gulf Coast 2 2 .500 5 14 .263
Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444
Stetson 1 2 .333 7 11 .389
NJIT 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at NJIT, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 3 0 1.000 13 1 .929
West Virginia 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Kansas 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
TCU 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Oklahoma 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
Texas Tech 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
Texas 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Iowa St. 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Oklahoma St. 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Kansas St. 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63

Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

West Virginia 81, TCU 49

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Butler 3 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Villanova 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Providence 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Creighton 2 2 .500 13 4 .765
St. John’s 1 3 .250 12 5 .706
Xavier 1 3 .250 12 5 .706
Marquette 1 3 .250 11 5 .688
Georgetown 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
DePaul 0 4 .000 12 5 .706

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 79, DePaul 75, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 5 1 .833 9 8 .529
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Sacramento St. 3 2 .600 10 4 .714
Idaho St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Montana St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Portland St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
N. Arizona 1 4 .200 7 7 .500
Weber St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Radford 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Presbyterian 3 0 1.000 6 10 .375
Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
UNC-Asheville 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Campbell 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Longwood 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Gardner-Webb 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
High Point 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
Illinois 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Wisconsin 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Indiana 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Rutgers 3 2 .600 12 4 .750
Maryland 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Iowa 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Purdue 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Minnesota 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Penn St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Michigan 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706
Nebraska 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Northwestern 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

Wisconsin 56, Maryland 54

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Riverside 2 0 1.000 12 6 .667
UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 9 8 .529
UC Santa Barbara 1 1 .500 12 5 .706
Hawaii 1 1 .500 10 6 .625
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Cal Poly 1 1 .500 4 12 .250
UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

