All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|Hofstra
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Drexel
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Northeastern
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|Towson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Elon
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|13
|.278
|James Madison
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|FAU
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|North Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|UAB
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UTSA
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.
UAB at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Youngstown St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|N. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Cleveland St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Green Bay
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Detroit
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
___
Thursday’s Games
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Yale, 7:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Manhattan
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Rider
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Fairfield
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|St. Peter’s
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Iona
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Marist
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Siena at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Ball St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Ohio
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Toledo
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|W. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|E. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 76, Ohio 73
Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52
Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74
Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67
Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82
Akron 72, N. Illinois 49
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|SC State
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Florida A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|16
|.111
|Coppin St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Howard
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Loyola of Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Drake
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Valparaiso
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
___
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|UNLV
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Nevada
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Boise St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Air Force
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|San Jose St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Fresno St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Wyoming
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada 68, Wyoming 67
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Bryant
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|12
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.
CCSU at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Austin Peay
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Belmont
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|UT Martin
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|SE Missouri
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Thursday’s Games
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Belmont, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.