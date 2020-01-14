All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722 Coll. of Charleston 5 1 .833 11 7 .611 Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Drexel 3 2 .600 10 8 .556 Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529 Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500 Delaware 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Elon 1 4 .200 5 13 .278 James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471 UNC-Wilmington 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Charlotte 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Louisiana Tech 3 1 .750 12 4 .750 FAU 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 W. Kentucky 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 North Texas 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Old Dominion 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 FIU 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 UAB 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 Marshall 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 UTSA 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 UTEP 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Rice 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 Middle Tennessee 0 4 .000 4 13 .235 Southern Miss. 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

UAB at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Youngstown St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611 N. Kentucky 4 2 .667 12 6 .667 Milwaukee 3 2 .600 8 9 .471 Cleveland St. 3 2 .600 7 11 .389 Green Bay 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 Oakland 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 Ill.-Chicago 2 4 .333 7 12 .368 Detroit 1 4 .200 3 15 .167 IUPUI 1 5 .167 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Yale 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313 Cornell 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Yale, 7:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 4 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Manhattan 3 1 .750 7 6 .538 Rider 3 2 .600 9 6 .600 Siena 3 2 .600 7 7 .500 Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 .500 8 7 .533 Fairfield 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 St. Peter’s 2 2 .500 5 8 .385 Niagara 2 2 .500 4 11 .267 Iona 1 3 .250 3 8 .273 Canisius 1 4 .200 6 10 .375 Marist 1 4 .200 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Siena at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824 Kent St. 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Bowling Green 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Ball St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Cent. Michigan 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Buffalo 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 N. Illinois 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Ohio 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 Toledo 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 Miami (Ohio) 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 W. Michigan 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 E. Michigan 0 4 .000 10 7 .588

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 76, Ohio 73

Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52

Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74

Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82

Akron 72, N. Illinois 49

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389 Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389 Bethune-Cookman 3 1 .750 9 9 .500 SC State 2 1 .667 7 8 .467 NC Central 2 1 .667 6 11 .353 Morgan St. 2 2 .500 8 11 .421 Florida A&M 2 2 .500 4 11 .267 Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 2 .333 2 16 .111 Coppin St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211 Howard 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Bradley 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Drake 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Indiana St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Valparaiso 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Missouri St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 S. Illinois 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 Illinois St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375 Evansville 0 4 .000 9 8 .529

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000 New Mexico 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 UNLV 4 1 .800 9 9 .500 Nevada 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737 Boise St. 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 Colorado St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 Air Force 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 San Jose St. 2 4 .333 6 12 .333 Fresno St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313 Wyoming 0 7 .000 5 14 .263

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada 68, Wyoming 67

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563 Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 Bryant 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 3 12 .200 CCSU 0 4 .000 1 16 .059

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Austin Peay 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588 Belmont 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Tennessee St. 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Morehead St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 6 11 .353 Jacksonville St. 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 UT Martin 1 3 .250 5 10 .333 SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 4 13 .235 E. Illinois 0 4 .000 7 9 .438 SE Missouri 0 4 .000 4 13 .235 Tennessee Tech 0 4 .000 3 14 .176

___

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Belmont, 9 p.m.

