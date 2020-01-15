Listen Live Sports

January 15, 2020
 
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 9 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Boston U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Bucknell 3 1 .750 7 10 .412
Lafayette 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
Navy 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
American U. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Lehigh 2 2 .500 5 11 .313
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 2 15 .118
Loyola (Md.) 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
Army 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Lafayette, 11 a.m.

Bucknell at American U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Auburn 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Kentucky 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Florida 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Arkansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Tennessee 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Texas A&M 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Alabama 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Mississippi St. 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Missouri 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Georgia 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Mississippi 0 3 .000 9 7 .563
South Carolina 0 2 .000 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 8 7 .533

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 71, Mississippi 55

LSU 89, Texas A&M 85, OT

Mississippi St. 72, Missouri 45

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Carolina 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800
ETSU 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Furman 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Wofford 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
UNC-Greensboro 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Chattanooga 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Samford 2 2 .500 8 10 .444
The Citadel 0 4 .000 6 9 .400
Mercer 0 4 .000 6 11 .353
VMI 0 5 .000 5 13 .278

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563
Sam Houston St. 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Cent. Arkansas 4 2 .667 5 12 .294
Lamar 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Northwestern St. 3 3 .500 6 9 .400
McNeese St. 2 3 .400 7 9 .438
Texas A&M-CC 2 4 .333 6 11 .353
Incarnate Word 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Houston Baptist 1 3 .250 1 12 .077
SE Louisiana 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
New Orleans 1 5 .167 5 11 .313

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 1 .667 3 12 .200
Alcorn St. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 5 10 .333
Jackson St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
MVSU 1 2 .333 1 14 .067
Southern U. 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 1 3 .250 2 15 .118

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 13 7 .650
Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647
South Dakota 2 2 .500 11 7 .611
Oral Roberts 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474
North Dakota 2 2 .500 8 10 .444
W. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333
Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Georgia Southern 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
UALR 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Arkansas St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Coastal Carolina 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
South Alabama 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Texas State 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
Appalachian St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Troy 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 .286 6 10 .375
Texas-Arlington 2 5 .286 6 12 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947
Santa Clara 2 1 .667 15 3 .833
Pacific 2 1 .667 14 5 .737
BYU 2 1 .667 13 5 .722
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789
San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684
Portland 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Pepperdine 1 2 .333 8 9 .471
Loyola Marymount 1 2 .333 7 10 .412
San Diego 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667
California Baptist 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Seattle 2 1 .667 9 9 .500
Rio Grande 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
UMKC 2 2 .500 9 9 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Utah Valley 1 2 .333 7 11 .389
Grand Canyon 0 2 .000 5 11 .313
Chicago St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

