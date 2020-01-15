All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 3 0 1.000 14 2 .875 Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667 Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 UCLA 1 2 .333 8 8 .500 Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 9 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Boston U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556 Bucknell 3 1 .750 7 10 .412 Lafayette 2 2 .500 10 5 .667 Navy 2 2 .500 8 7 .533 American U. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 Lehigh 2 2 .500 5 11 .313 Holy Cross 1 3 .250 2 15 .118 Loyola (Md.) 1 4 .200 9 9 .500 Army 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Lafayette, 11 a.m.

Bucknell at American U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Auburn 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 Kentucky 3 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Florida 3 1 .750 11 5 .688 Arkansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Tennessee 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 Texas A&M 2 2 .500 8 7 .533 Alabama 1 2 .333 8 7 .533 Mississippi St. 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Missouri 1 3 .250 9 7 .563 Georgia 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Mississippi 0 3 .000 9 7 .563 South Carolina 0 2 .000 8 7 .533 Vanderbilt 0 2 .000 8 7 .533

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 71, Mississippi 55

LSU 89, Texas A&M 85, OT

Mississippi St. 72, Missouri 45

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Carolina 4 0 1.000 12 3 .800 ETSU 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Furman 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Wofford 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 UNC-Greensboro 3 2 .600 13 5 .722 Chattanooga 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 Samford 2 2 .500 8 10 .444 The Citadel 0 4 .000 6 9 .400 Mercer 0 4 .000 6 11 .353 VMI 0 5 .000 5 13 .278

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Nicholls 5 1 .833 11 6 .647 Stephen F. Austin 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563 Sam Houston St. 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Cent. Arkansas 4 2 .667 5 12 .294 Lamar 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 Northwestern St. 3 3 .500 6 9 .400 McNeese St. 2 3 .400 7 9 .438 Texas A&M-CC 2 4 .333 6 11 .353 Incarnate Word 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 Houston Baptist 1 3 .250 1 12 .077 SE Louisiana 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 New Orleans 1 5 .167 5 11 .313

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 1 .667 3 12 .200 Alcorn St. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 5 10 .333 Jackson St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294 MVSU 1 2 .333 1 14 .067 Southern U. 1 3 .250 4 13 .235 Alabama St. 1 3 .250 2 15 .118

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 13 7 .650 Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 N. Dakota St. 2 1 .667 11 6 .647 South Dakota 2 2 .500 11 7 .611 Oral Roberts 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474 North Dakota 2 2 .500 8 10 .444 W. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333 Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 Georgia Southern 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 UALR 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 Arkansas St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667 Coastal Carolina 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 South Alabama 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 Texas State 3 4 .429 10 8 .556 Appalachian St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 Troy 3 4 .429 7 11 .389 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 5 .286 7 11 .389 Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 .286 6 10 .375 Texas-Arlington 2 5 .286 6 12 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947 Santa Clara 2 1 .667 15 3 .833 Pacific 2 1 .667 14 5 .737 BYU 2 1 .667 13 5 .722 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789 San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684 Portland 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 Pepperdine 1 2 .333 8 9 .471 Loyola Marymount 1 2 .333 7 10 .412 San Diego 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667 California Baptist 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Seattle 2 1 .667 9 9 .500 Rio Grande 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 UMKC 2 2 .500 9 9 .500 CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 Utah Valley 1 2 .333 7 11 .389 Grand Canyon 0 2 .000 5 11 .313 Chicago St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

