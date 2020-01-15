Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 15, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Coll. of Charleston 5 1 .833 11 7 .611
Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Drexel 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529
Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Delaware 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Elon 1 4 .200 5 13 .278
James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
UNC-Wilmington 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Louisiana Tech 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
FAU 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
North Texas 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
FIU 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
UAB 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Marshall 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UTSA 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UTEP 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Rice 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Middle Tennessee 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Southern Miss. 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

UAB at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Youngstown St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
N. Kentucky 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 8 9 .471
Cleveland St. 3 2 .600 7 11 .389
Green Bay 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Oakland 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Ill.-Chicago 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Detroit 1 4 .200 3 15 .167
IUPUI 1 5 .167 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cornell 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Yale, 7:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 4 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Manhattan 3 1 .750 7 6 .538
Rider 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Siena 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Fairfield 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
St. Peter’s 2 2 .500 5 8 .385
Niagara 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
Iona 1 3 .250 3 8 .273
Canisius 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Marist 1 4 .200 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Siena at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Kent St. 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Bowling Green 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Ball St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Cent. Michigan 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Buffalo 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
N. Illinois 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Ohio 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Toledo 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Miami (Ohio) 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
W. Michigan 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
E. Michigan 0 4 .000 10 7 .588

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 76, Ohio 73

Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52

Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74

Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82

Akron 72, N. Illinois 49

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Bethune-Cookman 3 1 .750 9 9 .500
SC State 2 1 .667 7 8 .467
NC Central 2 1 .667 6 11 .353
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 8 11 .421
Florida A&M 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 2 .333 2 16 .111
Coppin St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211
Howard 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Bradley 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Drake 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Indiana St. 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Valparaiso 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Missouri St. 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
S. Illinois 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Illinois St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Evansville 0 4 .000 9 8 .529

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 7 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
New Mexico 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
UNLV 4 1 .800 9 9 .500
Nevada 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Boise St. 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
Colorado St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Air Force 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
San Jose St. 2 4 .333 6 12 .333
Fresno St. 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Wyoming 0 7 .000 5 14 .263

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada 68, Wyoming 67

San Diego St. 64, Fresno St. 55

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Sacred Heart 2 1 .667 9 7 .563
Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Bryant 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 3 .250 3 12 .200
CCSU 0 4 .000 1 16 .059

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.

CCSU at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Austin Peay 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Belmont 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Tennessee St. 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Morehead St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Jacksonville St. 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
UT Martin 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
E. Illinois 0 4 .000 7 9 .438
SE Missouri 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Tennessee Tech 0 4 .000 3 14 .176

___

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Belmont, 9 p.m.

