BKC Glance

January 16, 2020 10:06 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Oregon 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Colorado 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
California 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Oregon St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Arizona 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Utah 1 2 .333 10 5 .667
Arizona St. 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Washington 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Washington St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stanford 74, UCLA 59

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 9 p.m.

California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Boston U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Lafayette 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Navy 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
American U. 3 2 .600 7 9 .438
Bucknell 3 2 .600 7 11 .389
Lehigh 2 3 .400 5 12 .294
Holy Cross 1 3 .250 2 15 .118
Loyola (Md.) 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
Army 0 4 .000 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lafayette 71, Colgate 67

American U. 61, Bucknell 60

Navy 88, Lehigh 83

Army at Holy Cross, TBA

Thursday’s Games

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at American U., 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Auburn 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Arkansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Kentucky 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Florida 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Tennessee 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Alabama 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Texas A&M 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Georgia 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
South Carolina 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Mississippi St. 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Missouri 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Mississippi 0 3 .000 9 7 .563
Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 81, Kentucky 78

Georgia 80, Tennessee 63

Arkansas 75, Vanderbilt 55

Alabama 83, Auburn 64

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
Furman 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
W. Carolina 4 1 .800 12 4 .750
UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Chattanooga 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Wofford 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Samford 2 3 .400 8 11 .421
Mercer 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
The Citadel 0 5 .000 6 10 .375
VMI 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 72, Wofford 59

ETSU 88, Samford 63

Furman 83, W. Carolina 79

Mercer 73, VMI 62

UNC-Greensboro 79, The Citadel 69

Friday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563
Sam Houston St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Nicholls 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Northwestern St. 4 3 .571 7 9 .438
Cent. Arkansas 4 3 .571 5 13 .278
McNeese St. 3 3 .500 8 9 .471
Lamar 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
SE Louisiana 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
New Orleans 2 5 .286 6 11 .353
Texas A&M-CC 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Incarnate Word 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 1 4 .200 1 13 .071

___

Wednesday’s Games

McNeese St. 72, Incarnate Word 56

Stephen F. Austin 77, Cent. Arkansas 76

New Orleans 106, Houston Baptist 98

Sam Houston St. 80, Lamar 75, OT

Northwestern St. 73, Nicholls 72

SE Louisiana 62, Texas A&M-CC 56

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 1 .667 3 12 .200
Alcorn St. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 5 10 .333
Jackson St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
MVSU 1 2 .333 1 14 .067
Southern U. 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 1 3 .250 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, A.L., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 14 7 .667
N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 6 .667
Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Oral Roberts 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474
South Dakota 2 3 .400 11 8 .579
North Dakota 2 3 .400 8 11 .421
W. Illinois 2 3 .400 5 10 .333
Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 72, South Dakota 70

S. Dakota St. 87, North Dakota 66

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Georgia Southern 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
UALR 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Arkansas St. 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Coastal Carolina 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
South Alabama 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Texas State 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
Appalachian St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Troy 3 4 .429 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 .286 6 10 .375
Texas-Arlington 2 5 .286 6 12 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Troy, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947
Santa Clara 2 1 .667 15 3 .833
Pacific 2 1 .667 14 5 .737
BYU 2 1 .667 13 5 .722
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789
San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684
Portland 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Pepperdine 1 2 .333 8 9 .471
Loyola Marymount 1 2 .333 7 10 .412
San Diego 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 3 0 1.000 12 6 .667
California Baptist 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Seattle 2 1 .667 9 9 .500
Rio Grande 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
UMKC 2 2 .500 9 9 .500
CS Bakersfield 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
Utah Valley 1 2 .333 7 11 .389
Grand Canyon 0 2 .000 5 11 .313
Chicago St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

