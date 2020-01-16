All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Oregon
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|California
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|UCLA
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stanford 74, UCLA 59
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Oregon at Washington St., 9 p.m.
California at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Boston U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Lafayette
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Navy
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|American U.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Bucknell
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Lehigh
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|12
|.294
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|15
|.118
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Army
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Lafayette 71, Colgate 67
American U. 61, Bucknell 60
Navy 88, Lehigh 83
Army at Holy Cross, TBA
Thursday’s Games
Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at American U., 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Auburn
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Arkansas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina 81, Kentucky 78
Georgia 80, Tennessee 63
Arkansas 75, Vanderbilt 55
Alabama 83, Auburn 64
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Furman
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|W. Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Wofford
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Samford
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|Mercer
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|The Citadel
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|VMI
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga 72, Wofford 59
ETSU 88, Samford 63
Furman 83, W. Carolina 79
Mercer 73, VMI 62
UNC-Greensboro 79, The Citadel 69
Friday’s Games
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Nicholls
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Northwestern St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|13
|.278
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Lamar
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|13
|.071
___
Wednesday’s Games
McNeese St. 72, Incarnate Word 56
Stephen F. Austin 77, Cent. Arkansas 76
New Orleans 106, Houston Baptist 98
Sam Houston St. 80, Lamar 75, OT
Northwestern St. 73, Nicholls 72
SE Louisiana 62, Texas A&M-CC 56
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|12
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Jackson St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|MVSU
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|14
|.067
|Southern U.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|15
|.118
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, A.L., 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Oral Roberts
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|South Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|North Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|10
|.333
|Denver
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 72, South Dakota 70
S. Dakota St. 87, North Dakota 66
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|UALR
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Arkansas St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|South Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Texas State
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Troy
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
UALR at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Troy, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
UALR at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Santa Clara
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Pacific
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Pepperdine
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|San Diego
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Portland, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|California Baptist
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Rio Grande
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Utah Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Grand Canyon
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Chicago St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bethesda at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
