All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Hartford
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Vermont
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|UMBC
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Wednesday’s Games
Vermont 72, Binghamton 53
Hartford 68, Stony Brook 65
Maine 104, Mass.-Lowell 98, OT
Albany (NY) 76, New Hampshire 73, OT
Saturday’s Games
UMBC at New Hampshire, 11:30 a.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|2
|.882
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|SMU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Temple
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Tulane
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|UConn
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UCF
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa 65, East Carolina 49
Houston 71, SMU 62
Temple 65, Wichita St. 53
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UConn at Villanova, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Houston at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.
Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Dayton
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Saint Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|VCU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|George Mason
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Davidson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|George Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|UMass
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Fordham
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Wednesday’s Games
Duquesne 58, Fordham 56, OT
George Washington 73, George Mason 67
St. Bonaventure 74, UMass 61
Rhode Island 71, Saint Joseph’s 61
Friday’s Games
Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
La Salle at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 2 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Florida St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Louisville
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Virginia
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Clemson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Boston College
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Notre Dame
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 76, Boston College 50
Florida St. 54, Virginia 50
NC State 80, Miami 63
Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 74
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, Noon
Florida St. at Miami, 1 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|North Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Lipscomb
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Thursday’s Games
Lipscomb at NJIT, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|TCU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Iowa St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Wednesday’s Games
Baylor 68, Iowa St. 55
Texas 76, Oklahoma St. 64
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Oklahoma St., Noon
West Virginia at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Butler
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|2
|.882
|Creighton
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|5
|.722
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|St. John’s
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|12
|5
|.706
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seton Hall 78, Butler 70
Georgetown 83, Creighton 80
Marquette 85, Xavier 65
Providence 63, St. John’s 58
Saturday’s Games
Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon
UConn at Villanova, Noon
Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Montana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|E. Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|7
|.500
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Radford
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Presbyterian
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Hampton
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Campbell
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Longwood
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|High Point
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Thursday’s Games
Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 2 p.m.
Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Radford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Maryland
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Purdue
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Penn St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Rutgers 59, Indiana 50
Minnesota 75, Penn St. 69
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon
Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Riverside
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Wednesday’s Games
UC Irvine 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.
