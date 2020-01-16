Listen Live Sports

January 16, 2020
 
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Albany (NY) 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Hartford 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556
Stony Brook 3 1 .750 12 7 .632
Vermont 2 1 .667 12 6 .667
Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 8 11 .421
New Hampshire 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
Binghamton 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
Maine 1 3 .250 5 13 .278
UMBC 0 3 .000 7 11 .389

___

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont 72, Binghamton 53

Hartford 68, Stony Brook 65

Maine 104, Mass.-Lowell 98, OT

Albany (NY) 76, New Hampshire 73, OT

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 11:30 a.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 3 1 .750 15 2 .882
Houston 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Tulsa 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
Memphis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
SMU 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
East Carolina 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Temple 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Tulane 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
UConn 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
South Florida 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
UCF 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 65, East Carolina 49

Houston 71, SMU 62

Temple 65, Wichita St. 53

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Villanova, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Houston at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.

Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duquesne 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Dayton 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
St. Bonaventure 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Saint Louis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Richmond 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Rhode Island 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
VCU 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
George Mason 1 3 .250 12 5 .706
La Salle 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Davidson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
George Washington 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
UMass 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
Fordham 0 4 .000 6 10 .375
Saint Joseph’s 0 5 .000 3 14 .176

___

Wednesday’s Games

Duquesne 58, Fordham 56, OT

George Washington 73, George Mason 67

St. Bonaventure 74, UMass 61

Rhode Island 71, Saint Joseph’s 61

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Florida St. 5 1 .833 15 2 .882
Louisville 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
NC State 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Virginia 3 3 .500 11 5 .688
Syracuse 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Clemson 3 3 .500 9 7 .563
Boston College 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
Georgia Tech 3 4 .429 8 9 .471
Notre Dame 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Miami 2 4 .333 10 6 .625
North Carolina 1 4 .200 8 8 .500
Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 76, Boston College 50

Florida St. 54, Virginia 50

NC State 80, Miami 63

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 74

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, Noon

Florida St. at Miami, 1 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947
North Florida 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Lipscomb 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
North Alabama 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Florida Gulf Coast 2 2 .500 5 14 .263
Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444
Stetson 1 2 .333 7 11 .389
NJIT 1 2 .333 4 12 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at NJIT, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933
West Virginia 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Kansas 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
TCU 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Texas 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Oklahoma 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
Texas Tech 2 2 .500 11 5 .688
Iowa St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Oklahoma St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563
Kansas St. 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 68, Iowa St. 55

Texas 76, Oklahoma St. 64

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Oklahoma St., Noon

West Virginia at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Villanova 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Providence 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
Butler 3 1 .750 15 2 .882
Creighton 2 3 .400 13 5 .722
Marquette 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
St. John’s 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
Xavier 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
DePaul 0 4 .000 12 5 .706

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 78, Butler 70

Georgetown 83, Creighton 80

Marquette 85, Xavier 65

Providence 63, St. John’s 58

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 5 1 .833 9 8 .529
N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Sacramento St. 3 2 .600 10 4 .714
Idaho St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429
Montana St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529
E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Portland St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
N. Arizona 1 4 .200 7 7 .500
Weber St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Radford 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Presbyterian 3 0 1.000 6 10 .375
Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
UNC-Asheville 1 2 .333 7 7 .500
Campbell 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Longwood 1 3 .250 6 11 .353
Gardner-Webb 1 3 .250 5 11 .313
High Point 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 2 p.m.

Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 5 1 .833 13 4 .765
Rutgers 4 2 .667 13 4 .765
Illinois 4 2 .667 12 5 .706
Wisconsin 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Minnesota 4 3 .571 10 7 .588
Indiana 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Maryland 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Iowa 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Purdue 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Michigan 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706
Penn St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706
Nebraska 2 4 .333 7 10 .412
Northwestern 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers 59, Indiana 50

Minnesota 75, Penn St. 69

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Riverside 2 0 1.000 12 6 .667
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 10 8 .556
UC Santa Barbara 1 1 .500 12 5 .706
Hawaii 1 1 .500 10 6 .625
CS Northridge 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 6 12 .333
Cal Poly 1 1 .500 4 12 .250
UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

