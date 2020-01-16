All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Albany (NY) 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 Hartford 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 Stony Brook 3 1 .750 12 7 .632 Vermont 2 1 .667 12 6 .667 Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 8 11 .421 New Hampshire 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 Binghamton 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 Maine 1 3 .250 5 13 .278 UMBC 0 3 .000 7 11 .389

___

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont 72, Binghamton 53

Hartford 68, Stony Brook 65

Maine 104, Mass.-Lowell 98, OT

Albany (NY) 76, New Hampshire 73, OT

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 11:30 a.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 3 1 .750 15 2 .882 Houston 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Tulsa 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Cincinnati 3 1 .750 10 6 .625 Memphis 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 SMU 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 East Carolina 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 Temple 2 3 .400 10 6 .625 Tulane 2 3 .400 10 7 .588 UConn 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 South Florida 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 UCF 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 65, East Carolina 49

Houston 71, SMU 62

Temple 65, Wichita St. 53

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Villanova, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Houston at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.

Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duquesne 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Dayton 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882 St. Bonaventure 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706 Saint Louis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Richmond 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Rhode Island 3 1 .750 11 5 .688 VCU 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 George Mason 1 3 .250 12 5 .706 La Salle 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Davidson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 George Washington 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 UMass 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 Fordham 0 4 .000 6 10 .375 Saint Joseph’s 0 5 .000 3 14 .176

___

Wednesday’s Games

Duquesne 58, Fordham 56, OT

George Washington 73, George Mason 67

St. Bonaventure 74, UMass 61

Rhode Island 71, Saint Joseph’s 61

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 5 1 .833 15 2 .882 Florida St. 5 1 .833 15 2 .882 Louisville 5 1 .833 14 3 .824 Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 13 4 .765 NC State 3 3 .500 12 5 .706 Virginia 3 3 .500 11 5 .688 Syracuse 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 Clemson 3 3 .500 9 7 .563 Boston College 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 Georgia Tech 3 4 .429 8 9 .471 Notre Dame 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Miami 2 4 .333 10 6 .625 North Carolina 1 4 .200 8 8 .500 Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 76, Boston College 50

Florida St. 54, Virginia 50

NC State 80, Miami 63

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 74

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, Noon

Florida St. at Miami, 1 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947 North Florida 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Lipscomb 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 North Alabama 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Florida Gulf Coast 2 2 .500 5 14 .263 Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444 Stetson 1 2 .333 7 11 .389 NJIT 1 2 .333 4 12 .250 Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at NJIT, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933 West Virginia 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Kansas 3 1 .750 13 3 .813 TCU 3 1 .750 12 4 .750 Texas 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Oklahoma 2 2 .500 11 5 .688 Texas Tech 2 2 .500 11 5 .688 Iowa St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500 Oklahoma St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563 Kansas St. 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 68, Iowa St. 55

Texas 76, Oklahoma St. 64

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Oklahoma St., Noon

West Virginia at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Villanova 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Providence 4 1 .800 11 7 .611 Butler 3 1 .750 15 2 .882 Creighton 2 3 .400 13 5 .722 Marquette 2 3 .400 12 5 .706 Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 St. John’s 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 Xavier 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 DePaul 0 4 .000 12 5 .706

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 78, Butler 70

Georgetown 83, Creighton 80

Marquette 85, Xavier 65

Providence 63, St. John’s 58

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 5 1 .833 9 8 .529 N. Colorado 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 S. Utah 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Sacramento St. 3 2 .600 10 4 .714 Idaho St. 3 2 .600 6 8 .429 Montana St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 E. Washington 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Portland St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444 Idaho 1 3 .250 5 10 .333 N. Arizona 1 4 .200 7 7 .500 Weber St. 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588 Radford 3 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Presbyterian 3 0 1.000 6 10 .375 Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 SC-Upstate 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 UNC-Asheville 1 2 .333 7 7 .500 Campbell 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 Longwood 1 3 .250 6 11 .353 Gardner-Webb 1 3 .250 5 11 .313 High Point 0 3 .000 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 2 p.m.

Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 5 1 .833 13 4 .765 Rutgers 4 2 .667 13 4 .765 Illinois 4 2 .667 12 5 .706 Wisconsin 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Minnesota 4 3 .571 10 7 .588 Indiana 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Maryland 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Iowa 3 3 .500 12 5 .706 Purdue 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 Michigan 2 3 .400 11 5 .688 Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706 Penn St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706 Nebraska 2 4 .333 7 10 .412 Northwestern 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers 59, Indiana 50

Minnesota 75, Penn St. 69

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Riverside 2 0 1.000 12 6 .667 UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 10 8 .556 UC Santa Barbara 1 1 .500 12 5 .706 Hawaii 1 1 .500 10 6 .625 CS Northridge 1 1 .500 6 12 .333 Long Beach St. 1 1 .500 6 12 .333 Cal Poly 1 1 .500 4 12 .250 UC Davis 0 1 .000 6 11 .353 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

