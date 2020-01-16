Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 5 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Coll. of Charleston 5 1 .833 11 7 .611
Hofstra 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Drexel 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Northeastern 3 2 .600 9 8 .529
Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Delaware 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Elon 1 4 .200 5 13 .278
James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
UNC-Wilmington 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Louisiana Tech 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
FAU 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
W. Kentucky 3 1 .750 10 6 .625
North Texas 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Old Dominion 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
FIU 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
UAB 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
Marshall 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
UTEP 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
UTSA 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Rice 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Middle Tennessee 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Southern Miss. 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

UTEP 80, UTSA 77, OT

Thursday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

UAB at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 4 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Youngstown St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
N. Kentucky 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 8 9 .471
Cleveland St. 3 2 .600 7 11 .389
Green Bay 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Oakland 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
Ill.-Chicago 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Detroit 1 4 .200 3 15 .167
IUPUI 1 5 .167 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cornell 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Yale, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 4 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Manhattan 3 1 .750 7 6 .538
Rider 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Siena 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
Fairfield 3 2 .600 7 9 .438
Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Niagara 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
St. Peter’s 2 3 .400 5 9 .357
Iona 1 3 .250 3 8 .273
Canisius 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Marist 1 4 .200 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fairfield 61, St. Peter’s 51

Thursday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Siena at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Kent St. 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Bowling Green 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Ball St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Cent. Michigan 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Buffalo 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
N. Illinois 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Ohio 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Toledo 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Miami (Ohio) 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
W. Michigan 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
E. Michigan 0 4 .000 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Bethune-Cookman 3 1 .750 9 9 .500
SC State 2 1 .667 7 8 .467
NC Central 2 1 .667 6 11 .353
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 8 11 .421
Florida A&M 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 2 .333 2 16 .111
Coppin St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211
Howard 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Bradley 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Loyola of Chicago 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Indiana St. 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Drake 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
S. Illinois 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Valparaiso 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Missouri St. 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Illinois St. 1 3 .250 6 10 .375
Evansville 0 5 .000 9 9 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana St. 65, Evansville 42

Bradley 91, Missouri St. 78

N. Iowa 88, Valparaiso 78

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 7 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
UNLV 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
New Mexico 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Nevada 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Colorado St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Air Force 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Boise St. 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
San Jose St. 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Fresno St. 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Wyoming 0 7 .000 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 85, Boise St. 78

Colorado St. 105, New Mexico 72

UNLV 98, San Jose St. 87

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
Sacred Heart 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Bryant 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 4 .200 3 13 .188
CCSU 0 5 .000 1 17 .056

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Fairleigh Dickinson 85

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 55

Merrimack 71, Bryant 67

LIU 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 66

Saturday’s Games

LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 4 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Austin Peay 4 0 1.000 10 7 .588
Belmont 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Tennessee St. 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Morehead St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
E. Kentucky 3 1 .750 6 11 .353
Jacksonville St. 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
UT Martin 1 3 .250 5 10 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
E. Illinois 0 4 .000 7 9 .438
SE Missouri 0 4 .000 4 13 .235
Tennessee Tech 0 4 .000 3 14 .176

___

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Belmont, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

