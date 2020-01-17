All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Hofstra
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|Drexel
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Northeastern
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Towson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Delaware
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|James Madison
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|Elon
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76
William & Mary 77, Delaware 68
Drexel 63, Elon 41
Hofstra 63, UNC-Wilmington 61
Saturday’s Games
Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|FAU
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|FIU
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|UAB
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Marshall
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|UTSA
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Rice
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
FAU 97, Middle Tennessee 94, OT
FIU 93, UAB 68
Charlotte 77, Marshall 75
Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56
North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 52
W. Kentucky 71, Old Dominion 69
Saturday’s Games
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 4 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|6
|.684
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Cleveland St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Oakland
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|15
|.211
|IUPUI
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
___
Thursday’s Games
N. Kentucky 88, Youngstown St. 63
Wright St. 75, Cleveland St. 62
Green Bay 73, Oakland 69
Detroit 90, Milwaukee 84
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Yale, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|6
|.600
|Manhattan
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|6
|.571
|Rider
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|Fairfield
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Niagara
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Peter’s
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Iona
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Marist
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Thursday’s Games
Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57
Monmouth (NJ) 74, Marist 66
Friday’s Games
Siena at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Siena at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Rider at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Iona at Marist, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Ball St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Ohio
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Toledo
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|W. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|E. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|SC State
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Florida A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|16
|.111
|Coppin St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Howard
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Bradley
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Loyola of Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Drake
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Missouri St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|S. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Evansville
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Drake 84, Illinois St. 74
Loyola of Chicago 64, S. Illinois 48
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Drake at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|New Mexico
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Air Force
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Boise St.
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|San Jose St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Fresno St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Wyoming
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Bryant
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|CCSU
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Austin Peay
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Belmont
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Tennessee St.
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Morehead St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|UT Martin
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
|SE Missouri
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Austin Peay 84, SE Missouri 59
E. Illinois 70, Jacksonville St. 69
Tennessee Tech 72, SIU-Edwardsville 69
Tennessee St. 64, Morehead St. 48
Murray St. 84, UT Martin 62
Belmont 87, E. Kentucky 56
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
