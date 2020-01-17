Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 6 0 1.000 14 5 .737
Hofstra 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Coll. of Charleston 5 2 .714 11 8 .579
Drexel 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Northeastern 4 2 .667 10 8 .556
Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Delaware 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471
Elon 1 5 .167 5 14 .263
UNC-Wilmington 0 7 .000 5 15 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76

William & Mary 77, Delaware 68

Drexel 63, Elon 41

Hofstra 63, UNC-Wilmington 61

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Charlotte 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Louisiana Tech 4 1 .800 13 4 .765
FAU 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
W. Kentucky 4 1 .800 11 6 .647
North Texas 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
FIU 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Old Dominion 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
UAB 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
UTEP 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Marshall 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
UTSA 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Rice 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
Middle Tennessee 0 5 .000 4 14 .222
Southern Miss. 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU 97, Middle Tennessee 94, OT

FIU 93, UAB 68

Charlotte 77, Marshall 75

Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56

North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 52

W. Kentucky 71, Old Dominion 69

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 4 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 6 1 .857 16 4 .800
N. Kentucky 5 2 .714 13 6 .684
Youngstown St. 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 8 10 .444
Green Bay 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Cleveland St. 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
Ill.-Chicago 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Oakland 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Detroit 2 4 .333 4 15 .211
IUPUI 1 5 .167 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Kentucky 88, Youngstown St. 63

Wright St. 75, Cleveland St. 62

Green Bay 73, Oakland 69

Detroit 90, Milwaukee 84

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Yale 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Brown 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313
Cornell 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Yale, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Quinnipiac 4 1 .800 9 6 .600
Manhattan 4 1 .800 8 6 .571
Rider 3 2 .600 9 6 .600
Monmouth (NJ) 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
Siena 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
Fairfield 3 2 .600 7 9 .438
Niagara 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
St. Peter’s 2 3 .400 5 9 .357
Iona 1 3 .250 3 8 .273
Canisius 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Marist 1 5 .167 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57

Monmouth (NJ) 74, Marist 66

Friday’s Games

Siena at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Siena at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Rider at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Iona at Marist, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Kent St. 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Bowling Green 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Ball St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Cent. Michigan 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Buffalo 2 2 .500 11 6 .647
N. Illinois 2 2 .500 9 8 .529
Ohio 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Toledo 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
Miami (Ohio) 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
W. Michigan 1 3 .250 8 9 .471
E. Michigan 0 4 .000 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389
Bethune-Cookman 3 1 .750 9 9 .500
SC State 2 1 .667 7 8 .467
NC Central 2 1 .667 6 11 .353
Morgan St. 2 2 .500 8 11 .421
Florida A&M 2 2 .500 4 11 .267
Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 2 .333 2 16 .111
Coppin St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211
Howard 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Bradley 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Loyola of Chicago 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Drake 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Indiana St. 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Valparaiso 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Missouri St. 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
S. Illinois 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
Illinois St. 1 4 .200 6 11 .353
Evansville 0 5 .000 9 9 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 84, Illinois St. 74

Loyola of Chicago 64, S. Illinois 48

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 7 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
UNLV 5 1 .833 10 9 .526
New Mexico 4 2 .667 15 4 .789
Nevada 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Colorado St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Air Force 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Boise St. 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
San Jose St. 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Fresno St. 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Wyoming 0 7 .000 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 1 .800 11 5 .688
Sacred Heart 3 1 .750 10 7 .588
Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Bryant 1 3 .250 9 8 .529
St. Francis Brooklyn 1 3 .250 7 9 .438
Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 4 .200 3 13 .188
CCSU 0 5 .000 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 5 0 1.000 12 5 .706
Austin Peay 5 0 1.000 11 7 .611
Belmont 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Tennessee St. 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Morehead St. 3 2 .600 9 9 .500
E. Kentucky 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
Jacksonville St. 2 3 .400 7 11 .389
E. Illinois 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
UT Martin 1 4 .200 5 11 .313
SIU-Edwardsville 1 4 .200 4 14 .222
Tennessee Tech 1 4 .200 4 14 .222
SE Missouri 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay 84, SE Missouri 59

E. Illinois 70, Jacksonville St. 69

Tennessee Tech 72, SIU-Edwardsville 69

Tennessee St. 64, Morehead St. 48

Murray St. 84, UT Martin 62

Belmont 87, E. Kentucky 56

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

