PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Colorado 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Southern Cal 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Oregon 3 2 .600 14 4 .778 Arizona 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 California 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 Oregon St. 2 3 .400 12 5 .706 Washington 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Washington St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 Utah 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Arizona St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 93, Utah 77

Colorado 68, Arizona St. 61

Washington St. 72, Oregon 61

Southern Cal 88, California 56

Washington 64, Oregon St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Boston U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556 Lafayette 3 2 .600 11 5 .688 Navy 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 American U. 3 2 .600 7 9 .438 Bucknell 3 2 .600 7 11 .389 Lehigh 2 3 .400 5 12 .294 Loyola (Md.) 1 4 .200 9 9 .500 Army 1 4 .200 6 10 .375 Holy Cross 1 4 .200 2 16 .111

Thursday’s Games

Army 79, Holy Cross 67

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at American U., 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Auburn 3 1 .750 15 1 .938 Arkansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Kentucky 3 1 .750 12 4 .750 Florida 3 1 .750 11 5 .688 Tennessee 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Alabama 2 2 .500 9 7 .563 Texas A&M 2 2 .500 8 7 .533 Georgia 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 South Carolina 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 Mississippi St. 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Missouri 1 3 .250 9 7 .563 Mississippi 0 3 .000 9 7 .563 Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 8 8 .500

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 5 1 .833 16 3 .842 Furman 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 W. Carolina 4 1 .800 12 4 .750 UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 14 5 .737 Chattanooga 3 2 .600 12 6 .667 Wofford 3 2 .600 11 7 .611 Samford 2 3 .400 8 11 .421 Mercer 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 The Citadel 0 5 .000 6 10 .375 VMI 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

Friday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 5 1 .833 14 3 .824 Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563 Sam Houston St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 Nicholls 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 Northwestern St. 4 3 .571 7 9 .438 Cent. Arkansas 4 3 .571 5 13 .278 McNeese St. 3 3 .500 8 9 .471 Lamar 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 SE Louisiana 2 4 .333 5 12 .294 New Orleans 2 5 .286 6 11 .353 Texas A&M-CC 2 5 .286 6 12 .333 Incarnate Word 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 Houston Baptist 1 4 .200 1 13 .071

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 1 .667 3 12 .200 Alcorn St. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 5 10 .333 Jackson St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294 MVSU 1 2 .333 1 14 .067 Southern U. 1 3 .250 4 13 .235 Alabama St. 1 3 .250 2 15 .118

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, A.L., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 14 7 .667 N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 6 .667 Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Oral Roberts 3 2 .600 10 8 .556 Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474 South Dakota 2 3 .400 11 8 .579 North Dakota 2 3 .400 8 11 .421 W. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 11 .313 Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 70

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia St. 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 Georgia Southern 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 UALR 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 Arkansas St. 4 4 .500 12 7 .632 Coastal Carolina 4 4 .500 11 8 .579 South Alabama 4 4 .500 11 8 .579 Texas State 4 4 .500 11 8 .579 Appalachian St. 4 4 .500 10 9 .526 Texas-Arlington 3 5 .375 7 12 .368 Troy 3 5 .375 7 12 .368 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 6 .250 7 12 .368 Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 6 11 .353

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT

UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55

Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

Texas State 64, Louisiana-Monroe 63

Georgia St. 72, South Alabama 63

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Troy, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 19 1 .950 Pacific 3 1 .750 15 5 .750 BYU 3 1 .750 14 5 .737 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789 Santa Clara 2 2 .500 15 4 .789 San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684 Pepperdine 2 2 .500 9 9 .500 Portland 1 3 .250 9 10 .474 Loyola Marymount 1 3 .250 7 11 .389 San Diego 0 5 .000 7 13 .350

Thursday’s Games

BYU 93, San Diego 70

Pepperdine 75, Loyola Marymount 67

Pacific 65, Portland 55

Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684 California Baptist 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Seattle 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 CS Bakersfield 2 1 .667 8 10 .444 Rio Grande 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 UMKC 2 3 .400 9 10 .474 Grand Canyon 1 2 .333 6 11 .353 Utah Valley 1 3 .250 7 12 .368 Chicago St. 0 5 .000 4 16 .200

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon 78, Chicago St. 64

CS Bakersfield 74, UMKC 64, OT

New Mexico St. 70, Utah Valley 56

Seattle 91, Rio Grande 74

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

