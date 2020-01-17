All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|California
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Oregon St.
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Washington St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|UCLA
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 93, Utah 77
Colorado 68, Arizona St. 61
Washington St. 72, Oregon 61
Southern Cal 88, California 56
Washington 64, Oregon St. 56
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
California at UCLA, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Boston U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Lafayette
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Navy
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|American U.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Bucknell
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Lehigh
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|12
|.294
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Army
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|16
|.111
___
Thursday’s Games
Army 79, Holy Cross 67
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at American U., 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Auburn
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Arkansas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Furman
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|W. Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Wofford
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Samford
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|Mercer
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|The Citadel
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|VMI
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Friday’s Games
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Nicholls
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Northwestern St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|13
|.278
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Lamar
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|12
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Jackson St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|MVSU
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|14
|.067
|Southern U.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|15
|.118
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, A.L., 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Oral Roberts
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|South Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|North Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Denver
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 70
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Georgia Southern
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|UALR
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Arkansas St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|South Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas State
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Appalachian St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Troy
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
___
Thursday’s Games
Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT
UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55
Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66
Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
Texas State 64, Louisiana-Monroe 63
Georgia St. 72, South Alabama 63
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Troy, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
UALR at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|Pacific
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Pepperdine
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Portland
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|11
|.389
|San Diego
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Thursday’s Games
BYU 93, San Diego 70
Pepperdine 75, Loyola Marymount 67
Pacific 65, Portland 55
Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54
Saturday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|California Baptist
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Rio Grande
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Grand Canyon
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Utah Valley
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Chicago St.
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Thursday’s Games
Grand Canyon 78, Chicago St. 64
CS Bakersfield 74, UMKC 64, OT
New Mexico St. 70, Utah Valley 56
Seattle 91, Rio Grande 74
Friday’s Games
Bethesda at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
