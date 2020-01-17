Listen Live Sports

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Colorado 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Southern Cal 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Oregon 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Arizona 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
California 2 2 .500 8 9 .471
Oregon St. 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Washington 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Washington St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Utah 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Arizona St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 93, Utah 77

Colorado 68, Arizona St. 61

Washington St. 72, Oregon 61

Southern Cal 88, California 56

Washington 64, Oregon St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Boston U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Lafayette 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Navy 3 2 .600 9 7 .563
American U. 3 2 .600 7 9 .438
Bucknell 3 2 .600 7 11 .389
Lehigh 2 3 .400 5 12 .294
Loyola (Md.) 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
Army 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Holy Cross 1 4 .200 2 16 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Army 79, Holy Cross 67

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at American U., 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LSU 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Auburn 3 1 .750 15 1 .938
Arkansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Kentucky 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Florida 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Tennessee 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Alabama 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
Texas A&M 2 2 .500 8 7 .533
Georgia 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
South Carolina 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Mississippi St. 1 3 .250 10 6 .625
Missouri 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Mississippi 0 3 .000 9 7 .563
Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 8 8 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
Furman 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
W. Carolina 4 1 .800 12 4 .750
UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Chattanooga 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Wofford 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Samford 2 3 .400 8 11 .421
Mercer 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
The Citadel 0 5 .000 6 10 .375
VMI 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Friday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563
Sam Houston St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Nicholls 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
Northwestern St. 4 3 .571 7 9 .438
Cent. Arkansas 4 3 .571 5 13 .278
McNeese St. 3 3 .500 8 9 .471
Lamar 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
SE Louisiana 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
New Orleans 2 5 .286 6 11 .353
Texas A&M-CC 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Incarnate Word 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 1 4 .200 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 1 .667 3 12 .200
Alcorn St. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400
Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 5 10 .333
Jackson St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294
MVSU 1 2 .333 1 14 .067
Southern U. 1 3 .250 4 13 .235
Alabama St. 1 3 .250 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, A.L., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 14 7 .667
N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 6 .667
Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Oral Roberts 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474
South Dakota 2 3 .400 11 8 .579
North Dakota 2 3 .400 8 11 .421
W. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 11 .313
Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 70

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Georgia St. 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Georgia Southern 6 2 .750 12 7 .632
UALR 6 2 .750 12 7 .632
Arkansas St. 4 4 .500 12 7 .632
Coastal Carolina 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
South Alabama 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
Texas State 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
Appalachian St. 4 4 .500 10 9 .526
Texas-Arlington 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Troy 3 5 .375 7 12 .368
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 6 .250 7 12 .368
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT

UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55

Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

Texas State 64, Louisiana-Monroe 63

Georgia St. 72, South Alabama 63

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Troy, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 19 1 .950
Pacific 3 1 .750 15 5 .750
BYU 3 1 .750 14 5 .737
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789
Santa Clara 2 2 .500 15 4 .789
San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684
Pepperdine 2 2 .500 9 9 .500
Portland 1 3 .250 9 10 .474
Loyola Marymount 1 3 .250 7 11 .389
San Diego 0 5 .000 7 13 .350

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 93, San Diego 70

Pepperdine 75, Loyola Marymount 67

Pacific 65, Portland 55

Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684
California Baptist 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Seattle 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
CS Bakersfield 2 1 .667 8 10 .444
Rio Grande 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
UMKC 2 3 .400 9 10 .474
Grand Canyon 1 2 .333 6 11 .353
Utah Valley 1 3 .250 7 12 .368
Chicago St. 0 5 .000 4 16 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Canyon 78, Chicago St. 64

CS Bakersfield 74, UMKC 64, OT

New Mexico St. 70, Utah Valley 56

Seattle 91, Rio Grande 74

Friday’s Games

Bethesda at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

