AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Hartford
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Vermont
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|UMBC
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Saturday’s Games
UMBC at New Hampshire, 11:30 a.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|2
|.882
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|SMU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Temple
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Tulane
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|UConn
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UCF
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
___
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
Saturday’s Games
UConn at Villanova, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Houston at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.
Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Dayton
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Saint Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|VCU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|George Mason
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Davidson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|George Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|UMass
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Fordham
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Friday’s Games
Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
La Salle at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 2 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Davidson at Fordham, Noon
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Florida St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Louisville
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Virginia
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Clemson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Boston College
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Notre Dame
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, Noon
Florida St. at Miami, 1 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|North Florida
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|14
|.300
|Stetson
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Lipscomb
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
___
Thursday’s Games
NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Kennesaw St. 51
North Florida 75, Jacksonville 68
Stetson 54, North Alabama 49
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|TCU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Iowa St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Oklahoma St., Noon
West Virginia at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Butler
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|2
|.882
|Creighton
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|5
|.722
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|St. John’s
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|12
|5
|.706
___
Saturday’s Games
Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon
UConn at Villanova, Noon
Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|S. Utah
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Sacramento St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Montana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Weber St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. 76, Idaho St. 68, OT
N. Colorado 71, Sacramento St. 52
N. Arizona 75, S. Utah 72
E. Washington 78, Idaho 75
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Radford
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Presbyterian
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Hampton
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|SC-Upstate
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Campbell
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Longwood
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59
High Point 68, UNC-Asheville 66
Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62
Winthrop 116, Hampton 95
Presbyterian 74, Longwood 67
Saturday’s Games
Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 2 p.m.
Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Radford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Maryland
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Purdue
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Penn St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon
Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Hawaii
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|UC Riverside
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|CS Northridge
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|Long Beach St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Thursday’s Games
UC Davis 85, Long Beach St. 82
CS Northridge 80, UC Riverside 68
Friday’s Games
Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61
Saturday’s Games
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
