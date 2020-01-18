All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 4 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Colorado 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Southern Cal 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Oregon 3 2 .600 14 4 .778 Arizona 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 California 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 Oregon St. 2 3 .400 12 5 .706 Washington 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Washington St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 Utah 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Arizona St. 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 UCLA 1 3 .250 8 9 .471

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

California at UCLA, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Boston U. 4 1 .800 10 8 .556 Lafayette 3 2 .600 11 5 .688 Navy 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 American U. 3 2 .600 7 9 .438 Bucknell 3 2 .600 7 11 .389 Lehigh 2 3 .400 5 12 .294 Loyola (Md.) 1 4 .200 9 9 .500 Army 1 4 .200 6 10 .375 Holy Cross 1 4 .200 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at American U., 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 4 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Auburn 3 1 .750 15 1 .938 Arkansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Kentucky 3 1 .750 12 4 .750 Florida 3 1 .750 11 5 .688 Tennessee 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Alabama 2 2 .500 9 7 .563 Texas A&M 2 2 .500 8 7 .533 Georgia 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 South Carolina 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 Mississippi St. 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Missouri 1 3 .250 9 7 .563 Mississippi 0 3 .000 9 7 .563 Vanderbilt 0 3 .000 8 8 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 5 1 .833 16 3 .842 W. Carolina 4 1 .800 12 4 .750 Furman 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 UNC-Greensboro 4 2 .667 14 5 .737 Wofford 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 Chattanooga 3 2 .600 12 6 .667 Samford 2 3 .400 8 11 .421 Mercer 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 The Citadel 0 5 .000 6 10 .375 VMI 0 6 .000 5 14 .263

___

Friday’s Games

Wofford 66, Furman 52

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 5 1 .833 14 3 .824 Abilene Christian 4 1 .800 9 7 .563 Sam Houston St. 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 Nicholls 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 Northwestern St. 4 3 .571 7 9 .438 Cent. Arkansas 4 3 .571 5 13 .278 McNeese St. 3 3 .500 8 9 .471 Lamar 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 SE Louisiana 2 4 .333 5 12 .294 New Orleans 2 5 .286 6 11 .353 Texas A&M-CC 2 5 .286 6 12 .333 Incarnate Word 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 Houston Baptist 1 4 .200 1 13 .071

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Prairie View 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Texas Southern 2 1 .667 5 11 .313 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 1 .667 3 12 .200 Alcorn St. 2 2 .500 6 9 .400 Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 5 10 .333 Jackson St. 2 2 .500 5 12 .294 MVSU 1 2 .333 1 14 .067 Southern U. 1 3 .250 4 13 .235 Alabama St. 1 3 .250 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, A.L., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 14 7 .667 N. Dakota St. 3 1 .750 12 6 .667 Nebraska-Omaha 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Oral Roberts 3 2 .600 10 8 .556 Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 9 10 .474 South Dakota 2 3 .400 11 8 .579 North Dakota 2 3 .400 8 11 .421 W. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 11 .313 Denver 0 5 .000 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., TBA

Sunday’s Games

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Georgia St. 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 Georgia Southern 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 UALR 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 Arkansas St. 4 4 .500 12 7 .632 Coastal Carolina 4 4 .500 11 8 .579 South Alabama 4 4 .500 11 8 .579 Texas State 4 4 .500 11 8 .579 Appalachian St. 4 4 .500 10 9 .526 Texas-Arlington 3 5 .375 7 12 .368 Troy 3 5 .375 7 12 .368 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 6 .250 7 12 .368 Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 .250 6 11 .353

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Troy, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

UALR at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 5 0 1.000 19 1 .950 Pacific 3 1 .750 15 5 .750 BYU 3 1 .750 14 5 .737 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 2 .500 15 4 .789 Santa Clara 2 2 .500 15 4 .789 San Francisco 2 2 .500 13 6 .684 Pepperdine 2 2 .500 9 9 .500 Portland 1 3 .250 9 10 .474 Loyola Marymount 1 3 .250 7 11 .389 San Diego 0 5 .000 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 4 0 1.000 13 6 .684 California Baptist 3 1 .750 13 5 .722 Seattle 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 CS Bakersfield 2 1 .667 8 10 .444 Rio Grande 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 UMKC 2 3 .400 9 10 .474 Grand Canyon 1 2 .333 6 11 .353 Utah Valley 1 3 .250 7 12 .368 Chicago St. 0 5 .000 4 16 .200

___

Friday’s Games

California Baptist 96, Bethesda 62

Saturday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., TBA

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at UMKC, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.

