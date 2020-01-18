All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|California
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Oregon St.
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Washington St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Arizona St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|UCLA
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 3:45 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
California at UCLA, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Boston U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Lafayette
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Navy
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|American U.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Bucknell
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Lehigh
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|12
|.294
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Army
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|16
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at American U., 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Auburn
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Arkansas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Georgia
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Mississippi
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|W. Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Wofford
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Samford
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|Mercer
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|The Citadel
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|VMI
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Friday’s Games
Wofford 66, Furman 52
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Nicholls
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|Northwestern St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|13
|.278
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Lamar
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|13
|.071
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|12
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Jackson St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|MVSU
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|14
|.067
|Southern U.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Alabama St.
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|15
|.118
___
Saturday’s Games
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, A.L., 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|7
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Oral Roberts
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|South Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|North Dakota
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Denver
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., TBA
Sunday’s Games
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Georgia Southern
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|UALR
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Arkansas St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|South Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas State
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Appalachian St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Troy
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Troy, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
UALR at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|5
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|Pacific
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Pepperdine
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Portland
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|11
|.389
|San Diego
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
___
Saturday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|California Baptist
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Rio Grande
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Grand Canyon
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Utah Valley
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Chicago St.
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
___
Friday’s Games
California Baptist 96, Bethesda 62
Saturday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., TBA
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon at UMKC, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Chicago St., 1:05 p.m.
