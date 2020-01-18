All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Hofstra
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|8
|.579
|Drexel
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Northeastern
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Towson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Delaware
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|James Madison
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|Elon
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|FAU
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|FIU
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|UAB
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Marshall
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|UTSA
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Rice
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 4 p.m.
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|N. Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|6
|.684
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Cleveland St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Oakland
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|15
|.211
|IUPUI
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
___
Saturday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Yale
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Friday’s Games
Yale 70, Brown 56
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.
Cornell at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Yale at Howard, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|6
|.600
|Manhattan
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|6
|.571
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Niagara
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|Rider
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Siena
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fairfield
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|St. Peter’s
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|9
|.357
|Iona
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Marist
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Friday’s Games
Canisius 73, Siena 63
Iona 64, Fairfield 57
Niagara 70, Rider 68
Saturday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Siena at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Rider at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Iona at Marist, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Ball St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Ohio
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Toledo
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|W. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|E. Michigan
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Norfolk St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|SC State
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Florida A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|16
|.111
|Coppin St.
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Howard
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Yale at Howard, Noon
NC Central at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Bradley
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Loyola of Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Drake
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Missouri St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|S. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Evansville
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Drake at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|New Mexico
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Air Force
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Boise St.
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|San Jose St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Fresno St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Wyoming
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Mount St. Mary’s
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Bryant
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|CCSU
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Austin Peay
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Belmont
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Tennessee St.
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Morehead St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|UT Martin
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
|SE Missouri
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
