COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 6 0 1.000 14 5 .737 Hofstra 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Coll. of Charleston 5 2 .714 11 8 .579 Drexel 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Northeastern 4 2 .667 10 8 .556 Towson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500 Delaware 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 James Madison 1 5 .167 8 9 .471 Elon 1 5 .167 5 14 .263 UNC-Wilmington 0 7 .000 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Charlotte 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Louisiana Tech 4 1 .800 13 4 .765 FAU 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 W. Kentucky 4 1 .800 11 6 .647 North Texas 4 1 .800 10 8 .556 FIU 3 2 .600 12 6 .667 Old Dominion 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 UAB 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 UTEP 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 Marshall 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 UTSA 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 Rice 1 4 .200 9 9 .500 Middle Tennessee 0 5 .000 4 14 .222 Southern Miss. 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 4 p.m.

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 6 1 .857 16 4 .800 N. Kentucky 5 2 .714 13 6 .684 Youngstown St. 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Milwaukee 3 3 .500 8 10 .444 Green Bay 3 3 .500 8 11 .421 Cleveland St. 3 3 .500 7 12 .368 Ill.-Chicago 2 4 .333 7 12 .368 Oakland 2 4 .333 7 12 .368 Detroit 2 4 .333 4 15 .211 IUPUI 1 5 .167 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Yale 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Harvard 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Penn 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Brown 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Columbia 0 0 .000 5 11 .313 Cornell 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Yale 70, Brown 56

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Yale at Howard, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Quinnipiac 4 1 .800 9 6 .600 Manhattan 4 1 .800 8 6 .571 Monmouth (NJ) 3 2 .600 9 7 .563 Niagara 3 2 .600 5 11 .313 Rider 3 3 .500 9 7 .563 Siena 3 3 .500 7 8 .467 Fairfield 3 3 .500 7 10 .412 St. Peter’s 2 3 .400 5 9 .357 Iona 2 3 .400 4 8 .333 Canisius 2 4 .333 7 10 .412 Marist 1 5 .167 2 13 .133

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius 73, Siena 63

Iona 64, Fairfield 57

Niagara 70, Rider 68

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Siena at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Rider at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Iona at Marist, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 4 0 1.000 14 3 .824 Kent St. 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Bowling Green 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Ball St. 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Cent. Michigan 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Buffalo 2 2 .500 11 6 .647 N. Illinois 2 2 .500 9 8 .529 Ohio 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 Toledo 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 Miami (Ohio) 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 W. Michigan 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 E. Michigan 0 4 .000 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389 Norfolk St. 3 0 1.000 7 11 .389 Bethune-Cookman 3 1 .750 9 9 .500 SC State 2 1 .667 7 8 .467 NC Central 2 1 .667 6 11 .353 Morgan St. 2 2 .500 8 11 .421 Florida A&M 2 2 .500 4 11 .267 Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 2 .333 2 16 .111 Coppin St. 0 4 .000 4 15 .211 Howard 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at SC State, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Yale at Howard, Noon

NC Central at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Bradley 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Loyola of Chicago 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Drake 3 2 .600 13 5 .722 Indiana St. 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Valparaiso 2 3 .400 9 9 .500 Missouri St. 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 S. Illinois 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 Illinois St. 1 4 .200 6 11 .353 Evansville 0 5 .000 9 9 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 7 0 1.000 18 0 1.000 UNLV 5 1 .833 10 9 .526 New Mexico 4 2 .667 15 4 .789 Nevada 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 Utah St. 3 3 .500 14 5 .737 Colorado St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632 Air Force 3 3 .500 9 9 .500 Boise St. 3 4 .429 11 8 .579 San Jose St. 2 5 .286 6 13 .316 Fresno St. 1 5 .167 5 12 .294 Wyoming 0 7 .000 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 1 .800 11 5 .688 Sacred Heart 3 1 .750 10 7 .588 Mount St. Mary’s 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 Bryant 1 3 .250 9 8 .529 St. Francis Brooklyn 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 Wagner 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 Fairleigh Dickinson 1 4 .200 3 13 .188 CCSU 0 5 .000 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 5 0 1.000 12 5 .706 Austin Peay 5 0 1.000 11 7 .611 Belmont 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Tennessee St. 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Morehead St. 3 2 .600 9 9 .500 E. Kentucky 3 2 .600 6 12 .333 Jacksonville St. 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 E. Illinois 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 UT Martin 1 4 .200 5 11 .313 SIU-Edwardsville 1 4 .200 4 14 .222 Tennessee Tech 1 4 .200 4 14 .222 SE Missouri 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:15 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

