All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Albany (NY)
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Hartford
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Vermont
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|UMBC
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Saturday’s Games
UMBC at New Hampshire, 11:30 a.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|2
|.882
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|SMU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Temple
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Tulane
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|UConn
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UCF
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
___
Saturday’s Games
UConn at Villanova, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Houston at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.
Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Richmond
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Saint Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|VCU
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|George Mason
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|5
|.706
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Davidson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|George Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|UMass
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Fordham
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Friday’s Games
Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76, OT
Saturday’s Games
La Salle at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 2 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.
George Washington at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Davidson at Fordham, Noon
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Florida St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Louisville
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Virginia
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Clemson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Boston College
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Notre Dame
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|North Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, Noon
Florida St. at Miami, 1 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
NC State at Virginia, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|North Florida
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|14
|.300
|Stetson
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Lipscomb
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|TCU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Iowa St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at Oklahoma St., Noon
West Virginia at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Butler
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|2
|.882
|Creighton
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|5
|.722
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|St. John’s
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|12
|5
|.706
___
Saturday’s Games
Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon
UConn at Villanova, Noon
Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|S. Utah
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Sacramento St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Montana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Weber St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Radford
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Presbyterian
|4
|0
|1.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Hampton
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|SC-Upstate
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|UNC-Asheville
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|High Point
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Campbell
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Longwood
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 2 p.m.
Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Radford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Radford, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Maryland
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Purdue
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Penn St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
___
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
Iowa 90, Michigan 83
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon
Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Hawaii
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|UC Riverside
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|CS Northridge
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|Long Beach St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Friday’s Games
Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61
Saturday’s Games
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1 a.m.
