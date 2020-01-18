All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Albany (NY) 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 Hartford 3 0 1.000 10 8 .556 Stony Brook 3 1 .750 12 7 .632 Vermont 2 1 .667 12 6 .667 Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 8 11 .421 New Hampshire 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 Binghamton 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 Maine 1 3 .250 5 13 .278 UMBC 0 3 .000 7 11 .389

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 11:30 a.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wichita St. 3 1 .750 15 2 .882 Memphis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Houston 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Tulsa 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Cincinnati 3 2 .600 10 7 .588 SMU 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 East Carolina 2 2 .500 8 9 .471 Temple 2 3 .400 10 6 .625 Tulane 2 3 .400 10 7 .588 UConn 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 South Florida 1 3 .250 8 9 .471 UCF 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Villanova, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Houston at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 6 p.m.

Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889 Duquesne 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882 St. Bonaventure 4 0 1.000 12 5 .706 Richmond 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Rhode Island 3 1 .750 11 5 .688 Saint Louis 3 2 .600 14 4 .778 VCU 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 George Mason 1 3 .250 12 5 .706 La Salle 1 3 .250 10 6 .625 Davidson 1 3 .250 7 9 .438 George Washington 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 UMass 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 Fordham 0 4 .000 6 10 .375 Saint Joseph’s 0 5 .000 3 14 .176

___

Friday’s Games

Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76, OT

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Davidson at Fordham, Noon

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duke 5 1 .833 15 2 .882 Florida St. 5 1 .833 15 2 .882 Louisville 5 1 .833 14 3 .824 Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 13 4 .765 NC State 3 3 .500 12 5 .706 Virginia 3 3 .500 11 5 .688 Syracuse 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 Clemson 3 3 .500 9 7 .563 Boston College 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 Georgia Tech 3 4 .429 8 9 .471 Notre Dame 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Miami 2 4 .333 10 6 .625 North Carolina 1 4 .200 8 8 .500 Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 8 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, Noon

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, Noon

Florida St. at Miami, 1 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

NC State at Virginia, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 4 0 1.000 18 1 .947 North Florida 4 1 .800 11 9 .550 Florida Gulf Coast 3 2 .600 6 14 .300 Stetson 2 2 .500 8 11 .421 NJIT 2 2 .500 5 12 .294 Lipscomb 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 North Alabama 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 Jacksonville 1 3 .250 8 11 .421 Kennesaw St. 0 4 .000 1 16 .059

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 4 0 1.000 14 1 .933 West Virginia 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Kansas 3 1 .750 13 3 .813 TCU 3 1 .750 12 4 .750 Texas 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Oklahoma 2 2 .500 11 5 .688 Texas Tech 2 2 .500 11 5 .688 Iowa St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500 Oklahoma St. 0 4 .000 9 7 .563 Kansas St. 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at Oklahoma St., Noon

West Virginia at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Villanova 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Providence 4 1 .800 11 7 .611 Butler 3 1 .750 15 2 .882 Creighton 2 3 .400 13 5 .722 Marquette 2 3 .400 12 5 .706 Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 St. John’s 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 Xavier 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 DePaul 0 4 .000 12 5 .706

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at St. John’s, Noon

UConn at Villanova, Noon

Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 5 1 .833 9 8 .529 N. Colorado 4 1 .800 11 5 .688 E. Washington 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 S. Utah 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Sacramento St. 3 3 .500 10 5 .667 Montana St. 3 3 .500 9 8 .529 Idaho St. 3 3 .500 6 9 .400 N. Arizona 2 4 .333 8 7 .533 Portland St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444 Weber St. 2 4 .333 6 11 .353 Idaho 1 4 .200 5 11 .313

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 5 0 1.000 11 7 .611 Radford 4 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Presbyterian 4 0 1.000 7 10 .412 Hampton 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 SC-Upstate 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Charleston Southern 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 UNC-Asheville 1 3 .250 7 8 .467 Gardner-Webb 1 3 .250 5 11 .313 High Point 1 3 .250 4 13 .235 Campbell 1 4 .200 10 7 .588 Longwood 1 4 .200 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 2 p.m.

Hampton at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 6 1 .857 14 4 .778 Rutgers 4 2 .667 13 4 .765 Illinois 4 2 .667 12 5 .706 Iowa 4 3 .571 13 5 .722 Wisconsin 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 Minnesota 4 3 .571 10 7 .588 Indiana 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Maryland 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Purdue 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706 Penn St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706 Michigan 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Nebraska 2 4 .333 7 10 .412 Northwestern 1 5 .167 6 10 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

Iowa 90, Michigan 83

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 10 8 .556 Hawaii 2 1 .667 11 6 .647 UC Riverside 2 1 .667 12 7 .632 CS Northridge 2 1 .667 7 12 .368 UC Santa Barbara 1 1 .500 12 5 .706 UC Davis 1 1 .500 7 11 .389 Long Beach St. 1 2 .333 6 13 .316 Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 13 .235 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1 a.m.

