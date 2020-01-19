All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Hofstra
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Drexel
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Northeastern
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Towson
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|James Madison
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
|Elon
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|8
|.579
|Charlotte
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|FIU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UAB
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|UTSA
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Rice
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Southern Miss.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|N. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|6
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Oakland
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|16
|.200
|IUPUI
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Harvard
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Yale
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Cornell
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Monday’s Games
Yale at Howard, Noon
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Quinnipiac
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Manhattan
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Fairfield
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Canisius
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Siena
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Iona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Marist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
___
Sunday’s Games
Niagara 72, Siena 71
Canisius 95, Rider 86
Marist 83, Iona 73
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Kent St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Ohio
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Toledo
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|E. Michigan
|0
|5
|.000
|10
|8
|.556
___
Tuesday’s Games
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|11
|.421
|SC State
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|11
|.389
|NC A&T
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|12
|.368
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|Florida A&M
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|17
|.105
|Coppin St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Howard
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Monday’s Games
Yale at Howard, Noon
NC Central at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Bradley
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Drake
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Indiana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Illinois St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
___
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50
S. Illinois 66, Drake 49
Wednesday’s Games
Drake at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|New Mexico
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Colorado St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Nevada
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Boise St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Utah St.
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|6
|.700
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Fresno St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|San Jose St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Wyoming
|0
|8
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Robert Morris
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|10
|.444
|Sacred Heart
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Bryant
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Wagner
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|CCSU
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|18
|.053
___
Monday’s Games
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Austin Peay
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|Belmont
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Morehead St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|UT Martin
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
|SE Missouri
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
