All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stony Brook 4 1 .800 13 7 .650 Vermont 3 1 .750 13 6 .684 Albany (NY) 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Hartford 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 8 11 .421 New Hampshire 2 3 .400 9 9 .500 Maine 2 3 .400 6 13 .316 Binghamton 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 UMBC 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

Sunday’s Games

Maine 86, Binghamton 63

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Tulsa 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Memphis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Cincinnati 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 Wichita St. 3 2 .600 15 3 .833 SMU 3 2 .600 13 4 .765 East Carolina 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 UCF 2 4 .333 11 7 .611 Temple 2 4 .333 10 7 .588 Tulane 2 4 .333 10 8 .556 UConn 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 South Florida 1 4 .200 8 10 .444

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 57

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889 Duquesne 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Richmond 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Rhode Island 4 1 .800 12 5 .706 St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Saint Louis 3 2 .600 14 4 .778 VCU 3 2 .600 13 5 .722 Davidson 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 George Washington 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 George Mason 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 La Salle 1 4 .200 10 7 .588 UMass 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 Fordham 0 5 .000 6 11 .353 Saint Joseph’s 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

Sunday’s Games

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Tuesday’s Games

VCU at Saint Joseph’s, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889 Louisville 6 1 .857 15 3 .833 Duke 5 2 .714 15 3 .833 NC State 4 3 .571 13 5 .722 Virginia Tech 4 3 .571 13 5 .722 Virginia 4 3 .571 12 5 .706 Syracuse 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 12 6 .667 Clemson 3 4 .429 9 8 .529 Boston College 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 8 10 .444 Notre Dame 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Miami 2 5 .286 10 7 .588 Wake Forest 2 5 .286 9 8 .529 North Carolina 1 5 .167 8 9 .471

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62

Monday’s Games

NC State at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 5 0 1.000 19 1 .950 North Florida 4 1 .800 11 9 .550 Stetson 3 2 .600 9 11 .450 NJIT 3 2 .600 6 12 .333 North Alabama 3 3 .500 8 11 .421 Florida Gulf Coast 3 3 .500 6 15 .286 Lipscomb 2 4 .333 7 12 .368 Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400 Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 1 17 .056

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 5 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Kansas 4 1 .800 14 3 .824 West Virginia 3 2 .600 14 3 .824 Oklahoma 3 2 .600 12 5 .706 TCU 3 2 .600 12 5 .706 Texas Tech 3 2 .600 12 5 .706 Texas 2 3 .400 12 5 .706 Iowa St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Kansas St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Oklahoma St. 0 5 .000 9 8 .529

Monday’s Games

Texas at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Villanova 4 1 .800 14 3 .824 Providence 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Butler 3 2 .600 15 3 .833 Creighton 3 3 .500 14 5 .737 Marquette 3 3 .500 13 5 .722 Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 DePaul 1 4 .200 13 5 .722 Xavier 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 St. John’s 1 5 .167 12 7 .632

Tuesday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 6 1 .857 10 8 .556 E. Washington 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 N. Colorado 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 S. Utah 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 10 6 .625 N. Arizona 3 4 .429 9 7 .563 Montana St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 Portland St. 3 4 .429 9 10 .474 Idaho St. 3 4 .429 6 10 .375 Weber St. 2 4 .333 6 11 .353 Idaho 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

Monday’s Games

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 5 0 1.000 11 7 .611 Radford 5 0 1.000 10 7 .588 Presbyterian 4 1 .800 7 11 .389 Hampton 3 2 .600 8 10 .444 Charleston Southern 3 3 .500 9 9 .500 SC-Upstate 2 3 .400 7 11 .389 Gardner-Webb 2 3 .400 6 11 .353 Campbell 2 4 .333 11 7 .611 UNC-Asheville 1 4 .200 7 9 .438 High Point 1 4 .200 4 14 .222 Longwood 1 5 .167 6 13 .316

Monday’s Games

High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 6 1 .857 14 4 .778 Rutgers 5 2 .714 14 4 .778 Illinois 5 2 .714 13 5 .722 Indiana 4 3 .571 14 4 .778 Maryland 4 3 .571 14 4 .778 Iowa 4 3 .571 13 5 .722 Wisconsin 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 Minnesota 4 4 .500 10 8 .556 Penn St. 3 4 .429 13 5 .722 Purdue 3 4 .429 10 8 .556 Michigan 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667 Nebraska 2 5 .286 7 11 .389 Northwestern 1 6 .143 6 11 .353

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 3 0 1.000 11 8 .579 Hawaii 3 1 .750 12 6 .667 UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 11 .421 UC Riverside 2 2 .500 12 8 .600 CS Northridge 2 2 .500 7 13 .350 UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 12 6 .667 Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 13 .235 Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 6 13 .316 Long Beach St. 1 3 .250 6 14 .300

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

