All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Stanford
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Colorado
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|UCLA
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Oregon St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Utah
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
___
Sunday’s Games
UCLA 50, California 40
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Navy
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston U.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|American U.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Bucknell
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Army
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Lehigh
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Holy Cross
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|17
|.105
___
Monday’s Games
Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Navy at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Army at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
American U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Florida
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|5
|.706
|Auburn
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|2
|.882
|Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|3
|.824
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Alabama
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Mississippi St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Texas A&M
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Georgia
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Missouri
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Mississippi
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|W. Carolina
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Wofford
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Chattanooga
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Mercer
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Samford
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|VMI
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
|The Citadel
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Wednesday’s Games
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|McNeese St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|9
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Lamar
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|SE Louisiana
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|New Orleans
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
|Houston Baptist
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|14
|.067
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Jackson St.
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Southern U.
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Alabama St.
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|15
|.167
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|15
|.063
___
Monday’s Games
Southern U. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|8
|.636
|Oral Roberts
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Nebraska-Omaha
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Fort Wayne
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|11
|.450
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Denver
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|15
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74
South Dakota 99, S. Dakota St. 84
Wednesday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UALR
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgia St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Georgia Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|South Alabama
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas State
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Appalachian St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Troy
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|13
|.350
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|12
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Troy at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|Pacific
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|BYU
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|6
|.700
|Pepperdine
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|11
|.450
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|12
|.368
|San Diego
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|13
|.381
___
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|6
|.700
|California Baptist
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|CS Bakersfield
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Grand Canyon
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|Utah Valley
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|12
|.400
|Rio Grande
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|UMKC
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Chicago St.
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
___
Sunday’s Games
CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54
Grand Canyon 69, UMKC 66
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
