All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Hofstra
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Drexel
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Northeastern
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Towson
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|James Madison
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
|Elon
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
___
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|FIU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|UAB
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|UTSA
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Southern Miss.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|Rice
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Monday’s Games
Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62
North Texas 79, Rice 59
Wednesday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|N. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|6
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Oakland
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|16
|.200
|IUPUI
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Yale
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Harvard
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Cornell
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Monday’s Games
Yale 89, Howard 75
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Quinnipiac
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Manhattan
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Fairfield
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Canisius
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Siena
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Iona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Marist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
___
Sunday’s Games
Niagara 72, Siena 71
Canisius 95, Rider 86
Marist 83, Iona 73
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Kent St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Ohio
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Toledo
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|E. Michigan
|0
|5
|.000
|10
|8
|.556
___
Tuesday’s Games
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|11
|.421
|SC State
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|12
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|NC Central
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Morgan St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida A&M
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Coppin St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|18
|.100
|Howard
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Monday’s Games
Yale 89, Howard 75
Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57
NC A&T 76, Morgan St. 70
SC State 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Bradley
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Drake
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Indiana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Illinois St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
___
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50
S. Illinois 66, Drake 49
Wednesday’s Games
Drake at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|New Mexico
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Colorado St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Nevada
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Boise St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Utah St.
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|6
|.700
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Fresno St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|San Jose St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Wyoming
|0
|8
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|10
|.474
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Bryant
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|19
|.050
___
Monday’s Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60
Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Wagner 72, LIU 64
Robert Morris 67, Sacred Heart 55
Mount St. Mary’s 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 39
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Austin Peay
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|Belmont
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Morehead St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|UT Martin
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
|SE Missouri
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.