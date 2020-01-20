Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 20, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 6 1 .857 14 6 .700
Coll. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Hofstra 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Drexel 5 2 .714 12 8 .600
Northeastern 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Towson 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Delaware 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
James Madison 1 6 .143 8 10 .444
Elon 1 6 .143 5 15 .250
UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
W. Kentucky 5 1 .833 12 6 .667
Louisiana Tech 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
FIU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
FAU 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Charlotte 4 2 .667 10 7 .588
UAB 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
UTSA 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Old Dominion 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
UTEP 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
Southern Miss. 1 5 .167 5 14 .263
Rice 1 6 .143 9 11 .450
Middle Tennessee 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Monday’s Games

Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62

Advertisement

North Texas 79, Rice 59

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
N. Kentucky 6 2 .750 14 6 .700
Youngstown St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 9 10 .474
Green Bay 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
Ill.-Chicago 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
Cleveland St. 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Oakland 2 5 .286 7 13 .350
Detroit 2 5 .286 4 16 .200
IUPUI 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Yale 1 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Harvard 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Columbia 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353
Brown 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Penn 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Cornell 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

Yale 89, Howard 75

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 4 2 .667 10 7 .588
Quinnipiac 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Manhattan 4 2 .667 8 7 .533
Niagara 4 2 .667 6 11 .353
Fairfield 3 3 .500 7 10 .412
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 9 .400
Rider 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
Canisius 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
Siena 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
Iona 2 4 .333 4 9 .308
Marist 2 5 .286 3 13 .188

___

Sunday’s Games

Niagara 72, Siena 71

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Canisius 95, Rider 86

Marist 83, Iona 73

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Bowling Green 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Ball St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
Kent St. 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Buffalo 3 2 .600 12 6 .667
Cent. Michigan 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Ohio 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Toledo 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
N. Illinois 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
W. Michigan 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Miami (Ohio) 1 4 .200 8 10 .444
E. Michigan 0 5 .000 10 8 .556

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421
SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529
NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400
Bethune-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474
NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368
Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429
Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294
Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118
Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100
Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Yale 89, Howard 75

Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57

NC A&T 76, Morgan St. 70

SC State 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Loyola of Chicago 5 1 .833 13 6 .684
Bradley 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Drake 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Indiana St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Valparaiso 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Missouri St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
S. Illinois 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Illinois St. 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
Evansville 0 6 .000 9 10 .474

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50

S. Illinois 66, Drake 49

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 8 0 1.000 19 0 1.000
UNLV 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
New Mexico 4 3 .571 15 5 .750
Colorado St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Nevada 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Boise St. 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Utah St. 3 4 .429 14 6 .700
Air Force 3 4 .429 9 10 .474
Fresno St. 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
San Jose St. 2 5 .286 6 13 .316
Wyoming 0 8 .000 5 15 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 5 1 .833 9 10 .474
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Mount St. Mary’s 4 2 .667 8 11 .421
Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Wagner 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 4 13 .235
Bryant 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
CCSU 0 7 .000 1 19 .050

___

Monday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60

Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

Wagner 72, LIU 64

Robert Morris 67, Sacred Heart 55

Mount St. Mary’s 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 39

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 6 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Austin Peay 6 0 1.000 12 7 .632
Belmont 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Tennessee St. 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
E. Kentucky 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Morehead St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Jacksonville St. 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
E. Illinois 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
UT Martin 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
SIU-Edwardsville 1 5 .167 4 15 .211
Tennessee Tech 1 5 .167 4 15 .211
SE Missouri 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate