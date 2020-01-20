Listen Live Sports

BKC Glance

January 20, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 1 .800 13 7 .650
Vermont 3 1 .750 13 6 .684
Albany (NY) 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Hartford 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 8 11 .421
New Hampshire 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Maine 2 3 .400 6 13 .316
Binghamton 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
UMBC 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 86, Binghamton 63

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Tulsa 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Memphis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Cincinnati 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
Wichita St. 3 2 .600 15 3 .833
SMU 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
East Carolina 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
UCF 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Temple 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Tulane 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
UConn 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
South Florida 1 4 .200 8 10 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 57

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Duquesne 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Richmond 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Rhode Island 4 1 .800 12 5 .706
St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Saint Louis 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
VCU 3 2 .600 13 5 .722
Davidson 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
George Washington 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
George Mason 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
La Salle 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
UMass 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
Fordham 0 5 .000 6 11 .353
Saint Joseph’s 0 5 .000 4 14 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Tuesday’s Games

VCU at Saint Joseph’s, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Louisville 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Duke 5 2 .714 15 3 .833
NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Virginia Tech 4 3 .571 13 5 .722
Syracuse 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 12 6 .667
Clemson 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
Boston College 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 8 10 .444
Notre Dame 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Miami 2 5 .286 10 7 .588
Wake Forest 2 5 .286 9 8 .529
North Carolina 1 5 .167 8 9 .471

___

Sunday’s Games

Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62

Monday’s Games

NC State 53, Virginia 51

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 5 0 1.000 19 1 .950
North Florida 4 1 .800 11 9 .550
Stetson 3 2 .600 9 11 .450
NJIT 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
North Alabama 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Florida Gulf Coast 3 3 .500 6 15 .286
Lipscomb 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 1 17 .056

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Kansas 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
West Virginia 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
TCU 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Texas Tech 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Texas 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Iowa St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Kansas St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Oklahoma St. 0 5 .000 9 8 .529

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia 97, Texas 59

Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Villanova 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
Providence 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Butler 3 2 .600 15 3 .833
Creighton 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Marquette 3 3 .500 13 5 .722
Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
DePaul 1 4 .200 13 5 .722
Xavier 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
St. John’s 1 5 .167 12 7 .632

___

Tuesday’s Games

Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 6 1 .857 10 8 .556
E. Washington 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
N. Colorado 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
S. Utah 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Portland St. 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 10 6 .625
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 9 7 .563
Montana St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Idaho St. 3 4 .429 6 10 .375
Weber St. 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Idaho 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

___

Monday’s Games

Portland St. 92, Weber St. 76

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 6 0 1.000 12 7 .632
Radford 5 1 .833 10 8 .556
Presbyterian 5 1 .833 8 11 .421
Hampton 3 2 .600 8 10 .444
Charleston Southern 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Gardner-Webb 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
UNC-Asheville 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
SC-Upstate 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
High Point 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Campbell 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

___

Monday’s Games

High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62

UNC-Asheville 71, Longwood 66

Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79

Winthrop 61, Radford 56

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Rutgers 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Illinois 5 2 .714 13 5 .722
Indiana 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Maryland 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Iowa 4 3 .571 13 5 .722
Wisconsin 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Minnesota 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Penn St. 3 4 .429 13 5 .722
Purdue 3 4 .429 10 8 .556
Michigan 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667
Nebraska 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
Northwestern 1 6 .143 6 11 .353

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 3 0 1.000 11 8 .579
Hawaii 3 1 .750 12 6 .667
UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 11 .421
UC Riverside 2 2 .500 12 8 .600
CS Northridge 2 2 .500 7 13 .350
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 12 6 .667
Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 13 .235
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 6 13 .316
Long Beach St. 1 3 .250 6 14 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

