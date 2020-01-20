All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Vermont
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Albany (NY)
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Maine
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|Binghamton
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|UMBC
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Sunday’s Games
Maine 86, Binghamton 63
Wednesday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Wichita St.
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|3
|.833
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|East Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|UCF
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Temple
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Tulane
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UConn
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 57
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita St. at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Richmond
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Rhode Island
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|5
|.706
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Saint Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|VCU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Davidson
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|George Mason
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|Fordham
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Sunday’s Games
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Tuesday’s Games
VCU at Saint Joseph’s, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Louis at Davidson, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Louisville
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Duke
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|3
|.833
|NC State
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Virginia Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Syracuse
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Virginia
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Clemson
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Boston College
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|10
|.444
|Notre Dame
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|7
|.588
|Wake Forest
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|8
|.529
|North Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
___
Sunday’s Games
Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62
Monday’s Games
NC State 53, Virginia 51
Tuesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|North Florida
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Stetson
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|North Alabama
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Iowa St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
___
Monday’s Games
West Virginia 97, Texas 59
Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Providence
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Butler
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|3
|.833
|Creighton
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Marquette
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|13
|5
|.722
|Xavier
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|St. John’s
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|7
|.632
___
Tuesday’s Games
Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|8
|.556
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|6
|.625
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|7
|.563
|Montana St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Idaho St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|10
|.375
|Weber St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
___
Monday’s Games
Portland St. 92, Weber St. 76
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|Radford
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Presbyterian
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|11
|.421
|Hampton
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|SC-Upstate
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|High Point
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Campbell
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Longwood
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
___
Monday’s Games
High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62
UNC-Asheville 71, Longwood 66
Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79
Winthrop 61, Radford 56
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Rutgers
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Illinois
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Maryland
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Purdue
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Northwestern
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
___
Sunday’s Games
Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56
Tuesday’s Games
Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|UC Riverside
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|CS Northridge
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Long Beach St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
___
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63
Wednesday’s Games
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
