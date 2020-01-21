All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Southern Cal 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Stanford 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Oregon 4 2 .667 15 4 .789 Colorado 3 2 .600 14 4 .778 Arizona 3 2 .600 13 5 .722 Washington St. 3 3 .500 12 7 .632 Arizona St. 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 UCLA 2 3 .400 9 9 .500 California 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 Oregon St. 2 4 .333 12 6 .667 Washington 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Utah 1 4 .200 10 7 .588

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 11 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Colgate 6 1 .857 15 5 .750 Navy 4 2 .667 10 7 .588 Boston U. 4 2 .667 10 9 .526 American U. 4 2 .667 8 9 .471 Bucknell 4 3 .571 8 12 .400 Lafayette 3 3 .500 11 6 .647 Army 2 4 .333 7 10 .412 Lehigh 2 4 .333 5 13 .278 Loyola (Md.) 1 5 .167 9 10 .474 Holy Cross 1 5 .167 2 17 .105

Monday’s Games

Colgate 80, Bucknell 65

Wednesday’s Games

Navy at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Army at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

American U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct LSU 5 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Kentucky 4 1 .800 13 4 .765 Florida 4 1 .800 12 5 .706 Auburn 3 2 .600 15 2 .882 Arkansas 3 2 .600 14 3 .824 Tennessee 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 Alabama 3 2 .600 10 7 .588 South Carolina 2 2 .500 10 7 .588 Mississippi St. 2 3 .400 11 6 .647 Texas A&M 2 3 .400 8 8 .500 Georgia 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Missouri 1 4 .200 9 8 .529 Mississippi 0 4 .000 9 8 .529 Vanderbilt 0 4 .000 8 9 .471

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 Furman 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 UNC-Greensboro 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 W. Carolina 4 2 .667 12 5 .706 Wofford 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 Chattanooga 3 3 .500 12 7 .632 Mercer 2 4 .333 8 11 .421 Samford 2 4 .333 8 12 .400 VMI 1 6 .143 6 14 .300 The Citadel 0 6 .000 6 11 .353

Wednesday’s Games

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 6 1 .857 15 3 .833 Abilene Christian 5 1 .833 10 7 .588 Sam Houston St. 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 Nicholls 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 McNeese St. 4 3 .571 9 9 .500 Northwestern St. 4 3 .571 7 9 .438 Cent. Arkansas 4 4 .500 5 14 .263 Lamar 3 5 .375 9 10 .474 Texas A&M-CC 3 5 .375 7 12 .368 SE Louisiana 2 5 .286 5 13 .278 New Orleans 2 6 .250 6 12 .333 Incarnate Word 1 5 .167 4 13 .235 Houston Baptist 1 5 .167 1 14 .067

Wednesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Prairie View 4 1 .800 8 10 .444 Texas Southern 4 1 .800 7 11 .389 Alcorn St. 4 2 .667 8 9 .471 Grambling St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 Southern U. 3 3 .500 6 13 .316 Alabama A&M 2 3 .400 5 11 .313 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 .400 3 14 .176 Alabama St. 2 3 .400 3 15 .167 Jackson St. 2 4 .333 5 14 .263 MVSU 1 4 .200 1 16 .059

Monday’s Games

Southern U. 74, MVSU 70

Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 61

Prairie View 74, Jackson St. 60

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 13 6 .684 S. Dakota St. 5 2 .714 14 8 .636 Oral Roberts 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Nebraska-Omaha 3 2 .600 10 10 .500 South Dakota 3 3 .500 12 8 .600 Fort Wayne 2 3 .400 9 11 .450 North Dakota 2 4 .333 8 12 .400 W. Illinois 2 4 .333 5 11 .313 Denver 1 5 .167 5 15 .250

Wednesday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UALR 7 2 .778 13 7 .650 Georgia St. 6 3 .667 13 7 .650 Georgia Southern 6 3 .667 12 8 .600 Arkansas St. 5 4 .556 13 7 .650 South Alabama 5 4 .556 12 8 .600 Texas State 5 4 .556 12 8 .600 Coastal Carolina 4 5 .444 11 9 .550 Appalachian St. 4 5 .444 10 10 .500 Texas-Arlington 4 5 .444 8 12 .400 Troy 4 5 .444 8 12 .400 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 7 .222 7 13 .350 Louisiana-Monroe 2 7 .222 6 12 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Troy at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 6 0 1.000 20 1 .952 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3 2 .600 16 4 .800 Santa Clara 3 2 .600 16 4 .800 Pacific 3 2 .600 15 6 .714 BYU 3 2 .600 14 6 .700 San Francisco 3 2 .600 14 6 .700 Pepperdine 2 3 .400 9 10 .474 Portland 1 4 .200 9 11 .450 Loyola Marymount 1 4 .200 7 12 .368 San Diego 1 5 .167 8 13 .381

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

BYU at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct New Mexico St. 5 0 1.000 14 6 .700 California Baptist 3 1 .750 13 5 .722 CS Bakersfield 3 1 .750 9 10 .474 Seattle 3 2 .600 10 10 .500 Grand Canyon 2 2 .500 7 11 .389 Utah Valley 2 3 .400 8 12 .400 Rio Grande 2 3 .400 6 12 .333 UMKC 2 4 .333 9 11 .450 Chicago St. 0 6 .000 4 17 .190

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago St. at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

