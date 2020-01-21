All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Hofstra
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Drexel
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Northeastern
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Towson
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|7
|.650
|James Madison
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
|Elon
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Hofstra, 6:30 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|FIU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|UAB
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|UTSA
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|UTEP
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Southern Miss.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|Rice
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Wednesday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
FAU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Rice, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UAB, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|N. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|6
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Cleveland St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Oakland
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|16
|.200
|IUPUI
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Wright St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Yale
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Harvard
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Penn
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Cornell
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Quinnipiac
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Manhattan
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Fairfield
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|St. Peter’s
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|Canisius
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Siena
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Iona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Marist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|13
|.188
___
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Rider, 7 p.m.
Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Toledo
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Ohio
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Michigan
|0
|6
|.000
|10
|9
|.526
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59
Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79
N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69
Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60
Toledo 83, Ohio 74
Friday’s Games
Kent St. at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|11
|.421
|SC State
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|12
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|10
|.474
|NC Central
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Morgan St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida A&M
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|15
|.118
|Coppin St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|18
|.100
|Howard
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Loyola of Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Bradley
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Drake
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Indiana St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Illinois St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
___
Wednesday’s Games
Drake at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Valparaiso at Missouri St., 8:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|20
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|9
|.550
|New Mexico
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Colorado St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Nevada
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Boise St.
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Air Force
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Fresno St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Wyoming
|0
|9
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
___
Tuesday’s Games
New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 59
San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 55
Utah St. 72, Air Force 47
Wednesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Robert Morris
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|10
|.474
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Mount St. Mary’s
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Sacred Heart
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Bryant
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|19
|.050
___
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Austin Peay
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|Belmont
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Morehead St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|UT Martin
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
|SE Missouri
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Belmont at Murray St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.
