January 21, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
William & Mary 6 1 .857 14 6 .700
Coll. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Hofstra 5 2 .714 14 6 .700
Drexel 5 2 .714 12 8 .600
Northeastern 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Towson 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Delaware 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
James Madison 1 6 .143 8 10 .444
Elon 1 6 .143 5 15 .250
UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Hofstra, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
W. Kentucky 5 1 .833 12 6 .667
Louisiana Tech 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
FIU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
FAU 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Charlotte 4 2 .667 10 7 .588
UAB 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
UTSA 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Old Dominion 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
UTEP 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
Southern Miss. 1 5 .167 5 14 .263
Rice 1 6 .143 9 11 .450
Middle Tennessee 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FAU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 7 1 .875 17 4 .810
N. Kentucky 6 2 .750 14 6 .700
Youngstown St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 9 10 .474
Green Bay 4 3 .571 9 11 .450
Ill.-Chicago 3 4 .429 8 12 .400
Cleveland St. 3 4 .429 7 13 .350
Oakland 2 5 .286 7 13 .350
Detroit 2 5 .286 4 16 .200
IUPUI 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Yale 1 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Harvard 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Columbia 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353
Brown 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Penn 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Dartmouth 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Cornell 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Monmouth (NJ) 4 2 .667 10 7 .588
Quinnipiac 4 2 .667 9 7 .563
Manhattan 4 2 .667 8 7 .533
Niagara 4 2 .667 6 11 .353
Fairfield 3 3 .500 7 10 .412
St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 9 .400
Rider 3 4 .429 9 8 .529
Canisius 3 4 .429 8 10 .444
Siena 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
Iona 2 4 .333 4 9 .308
Marist 2 5 .286 3 13 .188

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Rider, 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Akron 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Bowling Green 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Ball St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611
Buffalo 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Cent. Michigan 3 2 .600 10 8 .556
Kent St. 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Toledo 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
N. Illinois 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Ohio 2 4 .333 10 9 .526
W. Michigan 2 4 .333 9 10 .474
Miami (Ohio) 1 5 .167 8 11 .421
E. Michigan 0 6 .000 10 9 .526

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59

Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79

N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69

Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60

Toledo 83, Ohio 74

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421
SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529
NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400
Bethune-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474
NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368
Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429
Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294
Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118
Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250
Md.-Eastern Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100
Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
Loyola of Chicago 5 1 .833 13 6 .684
Bradley 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Drake 3 3 .500 13 6 .684
Indiana St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
Valparaiso 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
Missouri St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
S. Illinois 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Illinois St. 1 5 .167 6 12 .333
Evansville 0 6 .000 9 10 .474

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 9 0 1.000 20 0 1.000
UNLV 6 1 .857 11 9 .550
New Mexico 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Colorado St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Nevada 4 3 .571 11 8 .579
Utah St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714
Boise St. 4 4 .500 12 8 .600
Air Force 3 5 .375 9 11 .450
Fresno St. 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
San Jose St. 2 6 .250 6 14 .300
Wyoming 0 9 .000 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 59

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 55

Utah St. 72, Air Force 47

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Robert Morris 5 1 .833 9 10 .474
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Mount St. Mary’s 4 2 .667 8 11 .421
Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 10 9 .526
St. Francis Brooklyn 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
Wagner 2 4 .333 5 12 .294
Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 4 13 .235
Bryant 1 4 .200 9 9 .500
CCSU 0 7 .000 1 19 .050

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 6 0 1.000 13 5 .722
Austin Peay 6 0 1.000 12 7 .632
Belmont 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Tennessee St. 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
E. Kentucky 4 2 .667 7 12 .368
Morehead St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474
Jacksonville St. 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
E. Illinois 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
UT Martin 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
SIU-Edwardsville 1 5 .167 4 15 .211
Tennessee Tech 1 5 .167 4 15 .211
SE Missouri 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont at Murray St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

