COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct William & Mary 6 1 .857 14 6 .700 Coll. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600 Hofstra 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Drexel 5 2 .714 12 8 .600 Northeastern 4 3 .571 10 9 .526 Towson 4 3 .571 10 9 .526 Delaware 3 4 .429 13 7 .650 James Madison 1 6 .143 8 10 .444 Elon 1 6 .143 5 15 .250 UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Hofstra, 6:30 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct North Texas 6 1 .857 12 8 .600 W. Kentucky 5 1 .833 12 6 .667 Louisiana Tech 4 2 .667 13 5 .722 FIU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 FAU 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 Charlotte 4 2 .667 10 7 .588 UAB 3 3 .500 12 7 .632 Marshall 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 UTSA 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 Old Dominion 3 3 .500 7 12 .368 UTEP 2 4 .333 11 8 .579 Southern Miss. 1 5 .167 5 14 .263 Rice 1 6 .143 9 11 .450 Middle Tennessee 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

FAU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UAB, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 7 1 .875 17 4 .810 N. Kentucky 6 2 .750 14 6 .700 Youngstown St. 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 Milwaukee 4 3 .571 9 10 .474 Green Bay 4 3 .571 9 11 .450 Ill.-Chicago 3 4 .429 8 12 .400 Cleveland St. 3 4 .429 7 13 .350 Oakland 2 5 .286 7 13 .350 Detroit 2 5 .286 4 16 .200 IUPUI 1 6 .143 5 15 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Princeton 2 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Yale 1 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Harvard 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Columbia 1 0 1.000 6 11 .353 Brown 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 Penn 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 Dartmouth 0 1 .000 7 9 .438 Cornell 0 1 .000 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Monmouth (NJ) 4 2 .667 10 7 .588 Quinnipiac 4 2 .667 9 7 .563 Manhattan 4 2 .667 8 7 .533 Niagara 4 2 .667 6 11 .353 Fairfield 3 3 .500 7 10 .412 St. Peter’s 3 3 .500 6 9 .400 Rider 3 4 .429 9 8 .529 Canisius 3 4 .429 8 10 .444 Siena 3 4 .429 7 9 .438 Iona 2 4 .333 4 9 .308 Marist 2 5 .286 3 13 .188

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Rider, 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Akron 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Bowling Green 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Ball St. 4 1 .800 11 7 .611 Buffalo 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 Cent. Michigan 3 2 .600 10 8 .556 Kent St. 3 3 .500 13 6 .684 Toledo 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 N. Illinois 3 3 .500 10 9 .526 Ohio 2 4 .333 10 9 .526 W. Michigan 2 4 .333 9 10 .474 Miami (Ohio) 1 5 .167 8 11 .421 E. Michigan 0 6 .000 10 9 .526

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59

Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79

N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69

Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60

Toledo 83, Ohio 74

Friday’s Games

Kent St. at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421 SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529 NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400 Bethune-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474 NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368 Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429 Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294 Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118 Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250 Md.-Eastern Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100 Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 5 1 .833 16 2 .889 Loyola of Chicago 5 1 .833 13 6 .684 Bradley 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 Drake 3 3 .500 13 6 .684 Indiana St. 3 3 .500 10 7 .588 Valparaiso 3 3 .500 10 9 .526 Missouri St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 S. Illinois 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 Illinois St. 1 5 .167 6 12 .333 Evansville 0 6 .000 9 10 .474

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 9 0 1.000 20 0 1.000 UNLV 6 1 .857 11 9 .550 New Mexico 5 3 .625 16 5 .762 Colorado St. 4 3 .571 13 7 .650 Nevada 4 3 .571 11 8 .579 Utah St. 4 4 .500 15 6 .714 Boise St. 4 4 .500 12 8 .600 Air Force 3 5 .375 9 11 .450 Fresno St. 2 5 .286 6 12 .333 San Jose St. 2 6 .250 6 14 .300 Wyoming 0 9 .000 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 59

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 55

Utah St. 72, Air Force 47

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Robert Morris 5 1 .833 9 10 .474 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 Mount St. Mary’s 4 2 .667 8 11 .421 Sacred Heart 3 3 .500 10 9 .526 St. Francis Brooklyn 2 4 .333 8 10 .444 Wagner 2 4 .333 5 12 .294 Fairleigh Dickinson 2 4 .333 4 13 .235 Bryant 1 4 .200 9 9 .500 CCSU 0 7 .000 1 19 .050

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Murray St. 6 0 1.000 13 5 .722 Austin Peay 6 0 1.000 12 7 .632 Belmont 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Tennessee St. 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 E. Kentucky 4 2 .667 7 12 .368 Morehead St. 3 3 .500 9 10 .474 Jacksonville St. 3 3 .500 8 11 .421 E. Illinois 2 4 .333 9 9 .500 UT Martin 1 5 .167 5 12 .294 SIU-Edwardsville 1 5 .167 4 15 .211 Tennessee Tech 1 5 .167 4 15 .211 SE Missouri 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont at Murray St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 9 p.m.

