All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|7
|.650
|Vermont
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Albany (NY)
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Hartford
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Maine
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|Binghamton
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|UMBC
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Wednesday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|East Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|UCF
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Temple
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Tulane
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UConn
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|South Florida
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UConn at Houston, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Richmond
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Rhode Island
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|5
|.706
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Saint Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|Davidson
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|George Mason
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|Fordham
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Tuesday’s Games
VCU 73, Saint Joseph’s 60
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Louis at Davidson, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Louisville
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Duke
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|NC State
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Virginia Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Syracuse
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Virginia
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Clemson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Boston College
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|10
|.444
|Notre Dame
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|8
|.556
|Wake Forest
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|9
|.500
|North Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
___
Tuesday’s Games
Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68
Duke 89, Miami 59
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|North Florida
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Stetson
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|North Alabama
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
___
Thursday’s Games
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|TCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60
Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82
TCU 65, Texas Tech 54
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Providence
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Marquette
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Butler
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Creighton
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|13
|5
|.722
|Xavier
|1
|4
|.200
|12
|6
|.667
|St. John’s
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|8
|.600
___
Tuesday’s Games
Villanova 76, Butler 61
Marquette 82, St. John’s 68
Wednesday’s Games
Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|8
|.556
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|6
|.625
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|7
|.563
|Montana St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Idaho St.
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|10
|.375
|Weber St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
___
Thursday’s Games
Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|Radford
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Presbyterian
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|11
|.421
|Hampton
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|SC-Upstate
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|High Point
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Campbell
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|Longwood
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
___
Thursday’s Games
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Rutgers
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Maryland
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Purdue
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
Illinois 79, Purdue 62
Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68
Wednesday’s Games
Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|UC Riverside
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|CS Northridge
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Long Beach St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
___
Wednesday’s Games
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
