Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

January 21, 2020 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stony Brook 4 1 .800 13 7 .650
Vermont 3 1 .750 13 6 .684
Albany (NY) 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Hartford 3 1 .750 10 9 .526
Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 8 11 .421
New Hampshire 2 3 .400 9 9 .500
Maine 2 3 .400 6 13 .316
Binghamton 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
UMBC 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Tulsa 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Memphis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Wichita St. 4 2 .667 16 3 .842
Cincinnati 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
SMU 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
East Carolina 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
UCF 2 4 .333 11 7 .611
Temple 2 4 .333 10 7 .588
Tulane 2 4 .333 10 8 .556
UConn 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
South Florida 1 5 .167 8 11 .421

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Dayton 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Duquesne 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Richmond 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Rhode Island 4 1 .800 12 5 .706
St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
VCU 4 2 .667 14 5 .737
Saint Louis 3 2 .600 14 4 .778
Davidson 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
George Washington 2 3 .400 8 10 .444
George Mason 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
La Salle 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
UMass 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
Fordham 0 5 .000 6 11 .353
Saint Joseph’s 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

VCU 73, Saint Joseph’s 60

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Louisville 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Virginia Tech 4 3 .571 13 5 .722
Syracuse 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 12 6 .667
Boston College 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 8 10 .444
Notre Dame 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556
Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500
North Carolina 1 5 .167 8 9 .471

___

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68

Duke 89, Miami 59

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 5 0 1.000 19 1 .950
North Florida 4 1 .800 11 9 .550
Stetson 3 2 .600 9 11 .450
NJIT 3 2 .600 6 12 .333
North Alabama 3 3 .500 8 11 .421
Florida Gulf Coast 3 3 .500 6 15 .286
Lipscomb 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 1 17 .056

___

Thursday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 6 0 1.000 16 1 .941
Kansas 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
West Virginia 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
TCU 4 2 .667 13 5 .722
Oklahoma 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Texas Tech 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Texas 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Iowa St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500
Kansas St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Oklahoma St. 0 6 .000 9 9 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82

TCU 65, Texas Tech 54

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seton Hall 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Villanova 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Providence 4 2 .667 11 8 .579
Marquette 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Butler 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
Creighton 3 3 .500 14 5 .737
Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
DePaul 1 4 .200 13 5 .722
Xavier 1 4 .200 12 6 .667
St. John’s 1 6 .143 12 8 .600

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 76, Butler 61

Marquette 82, St. John’s 68

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana 6 1 .857 10 8 .556
E. Washington 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
N. Colorado 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
S. Utah 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Portland St. 4 4 .500 10 10 .500
Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 10 6 .625
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 9 7 .563
Montana St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500
Idaho St. 3 4 .429 6 10 .375
Weber St. 2 5 .286 6 12 .333
Idaho 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 6 0 1.000 12 7 .632
Radford 5 1 .833 10 8 .556
Presbyterian 5 1 .833 8 11 .421
Hampton 3 2 .600 8 10 .444
Charleston Southern 3 3 .500 9 9 .500
Gardner-Webb 2 3 .400 6 11 .353
UNC-Asheville 2 4 .333 8 9 .471
SC-Upstate 2 4 .333 7 12 .368
High Point 2 4 .333 5 14 .263
Campbell 2 5 .286 11 8 .579
Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 6 1 .857 14 4 .778
Illinois 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
Rutgers 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Maryland 5 3 .625 15 4 .789
Wisconsin 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Indiana 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Iowa 4 3 .571 13 5 .722
Minnesota 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Penn St. 3 4 .429 13 5 .722
Purdue 3 5 .375 10 9 .526
Michigan 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667
Nebraska 2 6 .250 7 12 .368
Northwestern 1 7 .125 6 12 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 3 0 1.000 11 8 .579
Hawaii 3 1 .750 12 6 .667
UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 11 .421
UC Riverside 2 2 .500 12 8 .600
CS Northridge 2 2 .500 7 13 .350
UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 12 6 .667
Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 13 .235
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 6 13 .316
Long Beach St. 1 3 .250 6 14 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate