AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stony Brook 4 1 .800 13 7 .650 Vermont 3 1 .750 13 6 .684 Albany (NY) 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Hartford 3 1 .750 10 9 .526 Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 8 11 .421 New Hampshire 2 3 .400 9 9 .500 Maine 2 3 .400 6 13 .316 Binghamton 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 UMBC 0 4 .000 7 12 .368

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Tulsa 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Memphis 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Wichita St. 4 2 .667 16 3 .842 Cincinnati 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 SMU 3 2 .600 13 4 .765 East Carolina 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 UCF 2 4 .333 11 7 .611 Temple 2 4 .333 10 7 .588 Tulane 2 4 .333 10 8 .556 UConn 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 South Florida 1 5 .167 8 11 .421

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UConn at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 5 0 1.000 16 2 .889 Duquesne 5 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Richmond 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Rhode Island 4 1 .800 12 5 .706 St. Bonaventure 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 VCU 4 2 .667 14 5 .737 Saint Louis 3 2 .600 14 4 .778 Davidson 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 George Washington 2 3 .400 8 10 .444 George Mason 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 La Salle 1 4 .200 10 7 .588 UMass 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 Fordham 0 5 .000 6 11 .353 Saint Joseph’s 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

Tuesday’s Games

VCU 73, Saint Joseph’s 60

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Davidson, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889 Louisville 6 1 .857 15 3 .833 Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842 NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737 Virginia Tech 4 3 .571 13 5 .722 Syracuse 4 3 .571 11 7 .611 Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667 Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556 Pittsburgh 3 4 .429 12 6 .667 Boston College 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 Georgia Tech 3 5 .375 8 10 .444 Notre Dame 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556 Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500 North Carolina 1 5 .167 8 9 .471

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68

Duke 89, Miami 59

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 5 0 1.000 19 1 .950 North Florida 4 1 .800 11 9 .550 Stetson 3 2 .600 9 11 .450 NJIT 3 2 .600 6 12 .333 North Alabama 3 3 .500 8 11 .421 Florida Gulf Coast 3 3 .500 6 15 .286 Lipscomb 2 4 .333 7 12 .368 Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400 Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 1 17 .056

Thursday’s Games

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 6 0 1.000 16 1 .941 Kansas 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 West Virginia 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 TCU 4 2 .667 13 5 .722 Oklahoma 3 3 .500 12 6 .667 Texas Tech 3 3 .500 12 6 .667 Texas 2 4 .333 12 6 .667 Iowa St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500 Kansas St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Oklahoma St. 0 6 .000 9 9 .500

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82

TCU 65, Texas Tech 54

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 6 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Villanova 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 Providence 4 2 .667 11 8 .579 Marquette 4 3 .571 14 5 .737 Butler 3 3 .500 15 4 .789 Creighton 3 3 .500 14 5 .737 Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 DePaul 1 4 .200 13 5 .722 Xavier 1 4 .200 12 6 .667 St. John’s 1 6 .143 12 8 .600

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 76, Butler 61

Marquette 82, St. John’s 68

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 6 1 .857 10 8 .556 E. Washington 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 N. Colorado 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 S. Utah 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Portland St. 4 4 .500 10 10 .500 Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 10 6 .625 N. Arizona 3 4 .429 9 7 .563 Montana St. 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 Idaho St. 3 4 .429 6 10 .375 Weber St. 2 5 .286 6 12 .333 Idaho 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

Thursday’s Games

Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 6 0 1.000 12 7 .632 Radford 5 1 .833 10 8 .556 Presbyterian 5 1 .833 8 11 .421 Hampton 3 2 .600 8 10 .444 Charleston Southern 3 3 .500 9 9 .500 Gardner-Webb 2 3 .400 6 11 .353 UNC-Asheville 2 4 .333 8 9 .471 SC-Upstate 2 4 .333 7 12 .368 High Point 2 4 .333 5 14 .263 Campbell 2 5 .286 11 8 .579 Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

Thursday’s Games

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 6 1 .857 14 4 .778 Illinois 6 2 .750 14 5 .737 Rutgers 5 2 .714 14 4 .778 Maryland 5 3 .625 15 4 .789 Wisconsin 5 3 .625 12 7 .632 Indiana 4 3 .571 14 4 .778 Iowa 4 3 .571 13 5 .722 Minnesota 4 4 .500 10 8 .556 Penn St. 3 4 .429 13 5 .722 Purdue 3 5 .375 10 9 .526 Michigan 2 4 .333 11 6 .647 Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667 Nebraska 2 6 .250 7 12 .368 Northwestern 1 7 .125 6 12 .333

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68

Wednesday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct UC Irvine 3 0 1.000 11 8 .579 Hawaii 3 1 .750 12 6 .667 UC Davis 2 1 .667 8 11 .421 UC Riverside 2 2 .500 12 8 .600 CS Northridge 2 2 .500 7 13 .350 UC Santa Barbara 1 2 .333 12 6 .667 Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 13 .235 Cal St.-Fullerton 1 3 .250 6 13 .316 Long Beach St. 1 3 .250 6 14 .300

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

