All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 4 1 .800 14 6 .700 Albany (NY) 4 1 .800 11 9 .550 Stony Brook 4 2 .667 13 8 .619 Hartford 3 2 .600 10 10 .500 New Hampshire 2 3 .400 9 9 .500 Mass.-Lowell 2 3 .400 8 12 .400 Binghamton 2 4 .333 8 11 .421 Maine 2 4 .333 6 14 .300 UMBC 1 4 .200 8 12 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Houston 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Tulsa 5 1 .833 13 6 .684 Cincinnati 5 2 .714 12 7 .632 Wichita St. 4 2 .667 16 3 .842 SMU 4 2 .667 14 4 .778 Memphis 3 2 .600 14 4 .778 UCF 2 4 .333 11 7 .611 Tulane 2 4 .333 10 8 .556 East Carolina 2 4 .333 8 11 .421 Temple 2 5 .286 10 8 .556 UConn 1 4 .200 10 8 .556 South Florida 1 5 .167 8 11 .421

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 63, UConn 59

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tulsa at UConn, Noon

South Florida at Houston, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Dayton 6 0 1.000 17 2 .895 Duquesne 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 Richmond 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Rhode Island 5 1 .833 13 5 .722 VCU 4 2 .667 14 5 .737 St. Bonaventure 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 Saint Louis 3 3 .500 14 5 .737 Davidson 3 3 .500 9 9 .500 George Mason 2 4 .333 13 6 .684 George Washington 2 4 .333 8 11 .421 La Salle 1 5 .167 10 8 .556 Fordham 1 5 .167 7 11 .389 UMass 1 5 .167 7 12 .368 Saint Joseph’s 0 6 .000 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

VCU at La Salle, Noon

Duquesne at UMass, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, 4 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fordham at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 7 1 .875 16 3 .842 Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889 Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842 NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737 Virginia Tech 5 3 .625 14 5 .737 Syracuse 5 3 .625 12 7 .632 Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 13 6 .684 Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667 Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556 Boston College 3 5 .375 9 10 .474 Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 8 11 .421 Notre Dame 2 5 .286 11 7 .611 Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556 Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500 North Carolina 1 6 .143 8 10 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami at North Carolina, Noon

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Wake Forest, Noon

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 5 1 .833 19 2 .905 North Florida 5 1 .833 12 9 .571 Stetson 4 2 .667 10 11 .476 North Alabama 4 3 .571 9 11 .450 NJIT 3 3 .500 6 13 .316 Florida Gulf Coast 3 3 .500 6 15 .286 Jacksonville 2 4 .333 9 12 .429 Lipscomb 2 5 .286 7 13 .350 Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 1 18 .053

___

Thursday’s Games

North Alabama 78, Kennesaw St. 58

North Florida 71, Liberty 70

Stetson 65, NJIT 64

Jacksonville 89, Lipscomb 85, OT

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 6 0 1.000 16 1 .941 Kansas 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 West Virginia 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 TCU 4 2 .667 13 5 .722 Oklahoma 3 3 .500 12 6 .667 Texas Tech 3 3 .500 12 6 .667 Texas 2 4 .333 12 6 .667 Iowa St. 2 4 .333 9 9 .500 Kansas St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Oklahoma St. 0 6 .000 9 9 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Auburn, Noon

Missouri at West Virginia, Noon

Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 2 p.m.

TCU at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Florida, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Seton Hall 7 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Villanova 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 Creighton 4 3 .571 15 5 .750 Marquette 4 3 .571 14 5 .737 Providence 4 3 .571 11 9 .550 Butler 3 3 .500 15 4 .789 Xavier 2 4 .333 13 6 .684 Georgetown 2 5 .286 12 8 .600 DePaul 1 5 .167 13 6 .684 St. John’s 1 6 .143 12 8 .600

___

Friday’s Games

Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Providence, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Creighton, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Montana 7 1 .875 11 8 .579 E. Washington 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 N. Colorado 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 S. Utah 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Montana St. 4 4 .500 10 9 .526 Portland St. 4 4 .500 10 10 .500 Sacramento St. 3 4 .429 10 6 .625 N. Arizona 3 4 .429 9 7 .563 Idaho St. 3 5 .375 6 11 .353 Weber St. 2 6 .250 6 13 .316 Idaho 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana 77, Idaho St. 74

Montana St. 62, Weber St. 61

Sacramento St. 66, Portland St. 55

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Winthrop 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650 Radford 5 2 .714 10 9 .526 Presbyterian 5 2 .714 8 12 .400 Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474 Charleston Southern 4 3 .571 10 9 .526 Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 7 11 .389 UNC-Asheville 3 4 .429 9 9 .500 SC-Upstate 2 5 .286 7 13 .350 High Point 2 5 .286 5 15 .250 Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550 Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 67

Hampton 83, Campbell 74

Gardner-Webb 79, High Point 76, OT

Winthrop 79, SC-Upstate 53

Charleston Southern 74, Presbyterian 66

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Illinois 6 2 .750 14 5 .737 Michigan St. 6 2 .750 14 5 .737 Indiana 5 3 .625 15 4 .789 Maryland 5 3 .625 15 4 .789 Iowa 5 3 .625 14 5 .737 Rutgers 5 3 .625 14 5 .737 Wisconsin 5 3 .625 12 7 .632 Minnesota 5 4 .556 11 8 .579 Penn St. 4 4 .500 14 5 .737 Purdue 3 5 .375 10 9 .526 Michigan 2 5 .286 11 7 .611 Ohio St. 2 6 .250 12 7 .632 Nebraska 2 6 .250 7 12 .368 Northwestern 1 7 .125 6 12 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 62, Ohio St. 59

Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan, Noon

Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hawaii 3 1 .750 12 6 .667 UC Irvine 3 1 .750 11 9 .550 UC Riverside 3 2 .600 13 8 .619 CS Northridge 3 2 .600 8 13 .381 UC Davis 2 2 .500 8 12 .400 Cal St.-Fullerton 2 3 .400 7 13 .350 Long Beach St. 2 3 .400 7 14 .333 Cal Poly 1 2 .333 4 13 .235 UC Santa Barbara 1 3 .250 12 7 .632

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside 97, Cal Poly 64

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

