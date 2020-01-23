All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|Albany (NY)
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Hartford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|12
|.400
|Binghamton
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|UMBC
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Tulsa
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|7
|.632
|Wichita St.
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|3
|.842
|SMU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|4
|.778
|UCF
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Tulane
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Temple
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|UConn
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|South Florida
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
___
Thursday’s Games
Houston 63, UConn 59
Saturday’s Games
Temple at Penn, 2 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at UConn, Noon
South Florida at Houston, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Dayton
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Richmond
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Rhode Island
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Davidson
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|George Mason
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|6
|.684
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|La Salle
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|8
|.556
|Fordham
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|11
|.389
|UMass
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
___
Saturday’s Games
VCU at La Salle, Noon
Duquesne at UMass, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, 4 p.m.
George Mason at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fordham at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Florida St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Duke
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|NC State
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Syracuse
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Virginia
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Clemson
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Boston College
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Notre Dame
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|8
|.556
|Wake Forest
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|9
|.500
|North Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami at North Carolina, Noon
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.
NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Virginia at Wake Forest, Noon
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|19
|2
|.905
|North Florida
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|9
|.571
|Stetson
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|11
|.476
|North Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Lipscomb
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|18
|.053
___
Thursday’s Games
North Alabama 78, Kennesaw St. 58
North Florida 71, Liberty 70
Stetson 65, NJIT 64
Jacksonville 89, Lipscomb 85, OT
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|TCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Kansas St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Iowa St. at Auburn, Noon
Missouri at West Virginia, Noon
Mississippi St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
LSU at Texas, 2 p.m.
TCU at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Baylor at Florida, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seton Hall
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Creighton
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|5
|.750
|Marquette
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Providence
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Butler
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Xavier
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|6
|.684
|Georgetown
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|13
|6
|.684
|St. John’s
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|8
|.600
___
Friday’s Games
Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Providence, 1 p.m.
St. John’s at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Xavier at Creighton, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|8
|.579
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Montana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|6
|.625
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|7
|.563
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|11
|.353
|Weber St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
___
Thursday’s Games
Montana 77, Idaho St. 74
Montana St. 62, Weber St. 61
Sacramento St. 66, Portland St. 55
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|Radford
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|Presbyterian
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Hampton
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|10
|.474
|Charleston Southern
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|High Point
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Campbell
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|Longwood
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
___
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 67
Hampton 83, Campbell 74
Gardner-Webb 79, High Point 76, OT
Winthrop 79, SC-Upstate 53
Charleston Southern 74, Presbyterian 66
Saturday’s Games
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Maryland
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Purdue
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Ohio St.
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|Nebraska
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 62, Ohio St. 59
Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Illinois at Michigan, Noon
Nebraska at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Irvine
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|UC Riverside
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|13
|.350
|Long Beach St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
___
Thursday’s Games
UC Riverside 97, Cal Poly 64
Saturday’s Games
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
