The Associated Press
 
Blount scores 23 to lift NC Central over Florida A&M 61-45

January 4, 2020 7:07 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jibri Blount had 23 points and 11 rebounds as NC Central topped Florida A&M 61-45 on Saturday.

Blount shot 9 for 10 from the line.

The game was the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Jordan Perkins had 15 points and eight assists for NC Central (5-10, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Deven Palmer added 11 points.

After a close first half that saw the two teams head to the half tied at 28-28, NC Central pulled away in the second half for the victory. The Rattlers’ 17 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Rod Melton Jr. had 18 points for the Rattlers (2-10, 0-1). MJ Randolph added 10 points. DJ Jones had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

NC Central plays Delaware State on the road next Saturday. Florida A&M matches up against NC A&T on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

