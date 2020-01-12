Blues’ Perron, Capitals’ Oshie among final All-Star picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger David Perron and former teammate T.J. Oshie were voted by fans as two of the final representatives for NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

After helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup last spring in his third stint with them, Perron is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 31-year-old Perron has 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time All-Star.

“It’s real exciting,” Perron said. “Thanks to all the people in St. Louis that helped me get here. I was disappointed, definitely when (it first) came out and I wasn’t there. But I wouldn’t want it any other way in the end.”

Perron is set to be one of four Blues players at All-Star Weekend, joining goaltender Jordan Binnington, reigning playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly and captain Alex Pietrangelo. The host team launched a significant campaign to help get Perron selected, including billboards around St. Louis, and even Blues fan Jenna Fischer got in on it.

Advertisement

“I saw a couple tweets out there,” Oshie said. “Did Perry get in there? Awesome. Yeah, that’s great. Obviously, really great fans there.”

Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Washington Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Cup with Washington in 2018.

“Always had a lot of really great support throughout my career here, and in St. Louis, especially,” Oshie said. “So to be going back to St. Louis there is a pretty cool story.”

Capitals players said Oshie deserved his first All-Star honor, particularly in St. Louis.

“We all know he wants to go,” Capitals teammate Nicklas Backstrom said Friday. “Especially it’s his former hometown too, St. Louis. That would be something special for him.”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes were also voted in by fans. The league announced its final All-Stars Saturday night — when Perron scored twice in the Blues’ third consecutive win to tie them for first overall.

“He’s been great all year,” Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “It started even last year. He’s been huge for us — everybody knows that.”

Oshie joins fellow Capitals players Braden Holtby and John Carlson and coach Todd Reirden for the Metropolitan Division at All-Star Weekend. Captain Alex Ovechkin opted not to participate and will serve a one-game suspension.

Boston’s David Pastrnak was voted captain for the Atlantic Division, Colorado’s Nathan Mackinnon for the Central and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the Pacific. NHL All-Star Weekend is Jan. 24-25.

___

AP freelance reporter Steve Overbey in St. Louis contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.