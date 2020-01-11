Listen Live Sports

Bohannon jumper lifts Youngstown past Detroit Mercy 69-67

January 11, 2020 5:27 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon hit a 20-foot jumper from the right baseline with 22.8 seconds to play and Youngstown State edged Detroit Mercy 69-67 on Saturday.

The Titans went for the win but a heavily contested 3-pointer from the right corner by Marquis Moore bounced off the rim and time ran out while the teams were scrambling for the rebound.

Darius Quisenbery led the Penguins (11-7, 4-1 Horizon League) with 16 points and six assists. Bohannon had six points.

Justin Miller scored 16 points for the Titans (3-15, 1-4), Marquis Moore added 15 and Antoine Davis 14 .

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

