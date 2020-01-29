Listen Live Sports

Boise St. 99, San Jose St. 71

January 29, 2020 10:58 pm
 
SAN JOSE ST. (7-15)

Knight 6-16 3-3 16, Moore 4-6 0-0 8, Washington 6-13 2-2 17, Anigwe 1-2 1-1 3, Agee 1-2 2-2 4, Chappell 1-3 0-0 2, Ivey 1-2 1-2 3, Hammonds 4-8 0-0 9, Lane 4-7 1-7 9, Dhaliwal 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 10-17 71.

BOISE ST. (14-8)

Williams 6-8 3-4 15, Alston 9-12 3-4 27, Jessup 7-14 2-2 21, Dennis 2-5 0-0 5, Hobbs 4-7 3-4 12, Kigab 2-3 2-2 6, Dickinson 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 2-5 2-2 7, Jorch 1-1 1-2 3, Huang 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-58 16-20 99.

Halftime_Boise St. 42-27. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 5-24 (Washington 3-9, Hammonds 1-4, Knight 1-4, Anigwe 0-1, Chappell 0-1, Ivey 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2), Boise St. 15-25 (Alston 6-8, Jessup 5-9, Huang 1-1, Dennis 1-2, Hobbs 1-2, Rice 1-2, Kigab 0-1). Fouled Out_Jorch. Rebounds_San Jose St. 23 (Moore 5), Boise St. 33 (Williams 13). Assists_San Jose St. 9 (Knight, Moore, Hammonds, Lane 2), Boise St. 19 (Dennis 7). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 16, Boise St. 17.

