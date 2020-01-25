Listen Live Sports

Boston College 61, Virginia Tech 56

January 25, 2020 4:09 pm
 
VIRGINIA TECH (14-6)

Bede 3-8 2-3 9, Horne 1-6 0-0 3, Nolley 7-17 1-2 15, Alleyne 4-9 0-1 10, Cone 2-5 0-0 6, Cattoor 1-3 0-0 3, Radford 3-4 1-2 7, Wilkins 1-3 1-2 3, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 5-10 56.

BOSTON COLLEGE (10-10)

Mitchell 2-6 0-3 4, Heath 5-11 3-8 15, Jai.Hamilton 7-11 4-4 23, Thornton 1-3 2-4 5, Felder 1-2 2-4 4, Jar.Hamilton 3-5 0-2 6, Herren 1-5 0-0 2, Popovic 1-3 0-0 2, Rishwain 0-1 0-2 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 11-27 61.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-21 (Alleyne 2-4, Cone 2-4, Bede 1-2, Cattoor 1-2, Horne 1-4, Wilkins 0-2, Nolley 0-3), Boston College 8-20 (Jai.Hamilton 5-7, Heath 2-5, Thornton 1-2, Felder 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Rishwain 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jar.Hamilton 0-2). Fouled Out_Bede. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 32 (Radford 9), Boston College 33 (Mitchell 10). Assists_Virginia Tech 11 (Bede 5), Boston College 11 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 19, Boston College 11. A_6,981 (8,606).

