Boston College 65, No. 14 Florida St. 56

January 30, 2020 10:03 pm
 
BOSTON COLLEGE (11-9)

Guy 10-16 1-1 21, Soule 3-10 5-8 11, Dickens 3-9 0-0 7, Garraud 2-5 6-6 12, Swartz 1-5 0-0 3, Pineau 1-2 0-0 2, Batts 0-2 0-0 0, Ortlepp 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 23-55 12-15 65

FLORIDA ST. (17-4)

Gillespie 6-18 0-0 12, Myers 3-5 0-0 6, Ekhomu 7-20 4-5 19, Jones 5-8 0-0 10, Weber 0-4 0-0 0, Clarkson 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Puisis 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 24-64 4-5 56

Boston College 15 14 16 20 65
Florida St. 13 14 12 17 56

3-Point Goals_Boston College 7-14 (Dickens 1-4, Garraud 2-3, Swartz 1-3, Ortlepp 3-4), Florida St. 4-20 (Gillespie 0-6, Ekhomu 1-7, Weber 0-2, Puisis 3-5). Assists_Boston College 17 (Dickens 6), Florida St. 12 (Ekhomu 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 34 (Guy 3-5), Florida St. 33 (Puisis 3-5). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, Florida St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,679.

