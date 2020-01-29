Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77

LOYOLA (MD.) (9-13)

Andrews 5-11 5-5 17, Hart 7-13 0-0 14, Kostecka 6-15 3-4 17, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Scott 5-6 2-6 12, Dike 1-2 7-8 9, Holcombe 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Redding 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 17-23 77.

BOSTON U. (12-10)

Harper 4-6 2-2 14, Mahoney 11-15 7-11 29, McCoy 7-14 8-11 24, Whyte 3-6 0-0 6, Mathon 2-4 4-5 8, Brittain-Watts 0-2 2-2 2, Hemphill 2-4 0-0 5, Vilarino 1-2 0-0 2, Petcash 0-3 0-0 0, Tynen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 23-31 92.

Halftime_Boston U. 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 6-20 (Jones 2-3, Andrews 2-6, Kostecka 2-8, Davis 0-1, Hart 0-2), Boston U. 7-18 (Harper 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Hemphill 1-3, Brittain-Watts 0-1, Whyte 0-1, Petcash 0-3). Fouled Out_Dike. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 26 (Andrews, Scott 7), Boston U. 30 (Mahoney 10). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 17 (Hart 6), Boston U. 15 (McCoy 5). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 23, Boston U. 16. A_742 (1,800).

