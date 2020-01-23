Listen Live Sports

Boum, Edwards career nights lead UTEP past Rice 72-64

January 23, 2020 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Souley Boum scored a career-high 27 points, Daryl Edwards added a career-high 22 and the duo scored the last 13 points for UTEP as the Miners held off Rice 72-64 on Thursday night.

Boum shot 11-for-12 from the foul line and had four 3-pointers for UTEP (12-8, 3-4 Conference USA), while Edwards was 9-for-19 shooting and made 3-of-5 at the line.

The second half saw eight lead changes and five ties before a Boum 3-pointer put UTEP ahead for good 56-55 with six minutes left. Josh Parrish pulled the Owls to within 64-60 with under a minute to go, but Boum made 7-of-8 at the line down the stretch.

Robert Martin had 20 points for the Owls (9-12, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ako Adams added 17 points. Trey Murphy III had 11 points and Parrish 10..

UTEP takes on North Texas on the road on Saturday. Rice plays UTSA at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

