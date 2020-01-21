Bournemouth ends 4-game EPL losing run by beating Brighton

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth ended a four-game losing run in the Premier League by beating Brighton 3-1 on Tuesday.

Strikes from Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson, either side of an own-goal from Pascal Gross, secured a much-needed win to lift Bournemouth to 18th place, level on points with West Ham and safety.

The poor run had raised questions about Eddie Howe’s future for the first time in his 11 years as Bournemouth manager, with just four points from a possible 36 collected before this game.

“It’s a massive win,” Howe said. “We knew we needed to get back in the mix and show people we weren’t finished. We believe in the players and their commitment and that showed on the pitch. I thought we just about deserved it.

“Hopefully it’s a turning point … (but) this can’t be one result. It has to be backed up every week.”

It took 36 minutes for Harry Wilson to find the net after four games without a goal for Bournemouth.

A poor headed clearance from Lewis Dunk fell to Dominic Solanke, who guided the ball into the path of Harry Wilson, who took a touch before netting past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan with the aid of a deflection.

Howe remained motionless on the sidelines, but five minutes later his side was celebrating again as Gross, tussling on the goalline with Callum Wilson, turned Diego Rico’s corner into his own net in the 41st.

Brighton manager Graham Potter had seen enough and made a triple substitution with Solly March, Aaron Connolly and Leandro Trossard sent on.

But Bournemouth finally had Howe punching the air in delight when Solanke set up Callum Wilson to round Ryan for the third in the 74th.

Aaron Mooy pulled one back when his shot went in off the far post in the 81st.

