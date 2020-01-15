Listen Live Sports

Bowie carries Sam Houston St. over Lamar 80-75 in OT

January 15, 2020 11:45 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Chad Bowie had 16 points to lead five Sam Houston State players in double figures as the Bearkats edged past Lamar 80-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Kai Mitchell sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in regulation and Dainan Swoope opened the extra period with a 3 that put Sam Houston State on top for good. They both finished with 14 points.

Zach Nutall chipped in 12 points, and RJ Smith had 10.

V.J. Holmes had 19 points and seven assists for the Cardinals (9-9, 3-4 Southland Conference). T.J. Atwood added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Anderson Kopp had 12 points.

Davion Buster, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Cardinals, shot only 19 percent for the game (3 of 16).

Sam Houston State (12-6, 5-2) plays Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday. Lamar plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

