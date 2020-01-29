Bowie leads Sam Houston St. past Texas A&M-CC 80-61

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Chad Bowie registered 14 points as Sam Houston State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 80-61 on Wednesday night.

Kai Mitchell had 14 points for Sam Houston State (15-6, 8-2 Southland Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. RJ Smith added 14 points. Zach Nutall had 11 points.

Jordan Hairston had 15 points for the Islanders (9-13, 5-6). Myles Smith added 13 points. Tony Lewis had 11 points.

Sam Houston State takes on Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday.

