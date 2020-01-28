Listen Live Sports

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

BALL ST. (11-9)

Teague 7-17 1-6 18, El-Amin 6-14 4-6 17, Bumbalough 1-8 3-4 6, Coleman 5-11 1-2 11, Hazen 2-5 1-2 5, Acree 2-7 0-0 4, Mallers 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-20 61.

BOWLING GREEN (16-5)

Plowden 2-7 3-5 7, Frye 2-9 0-0 4, J.Turner 7-18 4-5 20, Diggs 8-12 4-5 25, Fields 1-2 0-0 2, Laster 0-3 2-2 2, Kulackovskis 1-3 0-0 3, Sierra 0-2 0-0 0, Mattos 0-3 0-0 0, Swingle 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 22-60 15-19 67.

Halftime_Bowling Green 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 5-27 (Teague 3-5, El-Amin 1-6, Bumbalough 1-7, Coleman 0-2, Hazen 0-2, Mallers 0-2, Acree 0-3), Bowling Green 8-22 (Diggs 5-8, J.Turner 2-6, Kulackovskis 1-2, Fields 0-1, Plowden 0-2, Frye 0-3). Fouled Out_Mallers. Rebounds_Ball St. 37 (Teague 11), Bowling Green 42 (Plowden 15). Assists_Ball St. 8 (Acree 3), Bowling Green 12 (Frye 6). Total Fouls_Ball St. 19, Bowling Green 15. A_2,125 (4,387).

