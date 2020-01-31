Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77

BOWLING GREEN (17-5)

Frye 5-14 4-4 17, J.Turner 11-21 0-0 23, Plowden 4-6 1-2 10, Fields 2-5 0-0 4, Kulackovskis 2-4 3-4 7, Mattos 4-6 2-2 10, Diggs 1-3 1-1 3, Laster 0-4 1-2 1, Zeigler 1-3 1-2 3, Swingle 0-1 0-0 0, Sierra 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 13-17 78.

BUFFALO (14-8)

Jordan 4-15 0-2 9, Graves 11-21 1-2 24, Mballa 4-8 4-6 12, A.Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Williams 6-11 1-3 14, Segu 3-11 0-0 7, Grant 1-4 0-0 3, Bertram 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-79 6-13 77.

Halftime_Buffalo 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 5-17 (Frye 3-4, Plowden 1-1, J.Turner 1-5, Fields 0-1, Mattos 0-1, Zeigler 0-1, Diggs 0-2, Kulackovskis 0-2), Buffalo 5-17 (Grant 1-2, Williams 1-2, Graves 1-3, Segu 1-3, Jordan 1-5, A.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Mballa. Rebounds_Bowling Green 38 (Plowden 6), Buffalo 49 (Mballa 15). Assists_Bowling Green 9 (Fields 3), Buffalo 10 (Jordan 3). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 17, Buffalo 14. A_5,332 (6,100).

