The Associated Press
 
Bowling Green comeback overcomes Miami (Ohio), 78-76

January 7, 2020 10:09 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Fields scored at the basket with just over a minute left to put Bowling Green in front and Dylan Frye added two free throws with four seconds left to hold off Miami (Ohio) for a 78-76 Mid-America Conference-East victory on Tuesday night.

Miami held a 45-36 advantage at intermission and led by as many as 12 points early in the second half, but Frye hit a 3-pointer with 11:03 left to get the Falcons even at 55-55 and Trey Diggs’ 3-point play with 10:14 left put them in front.

Frye finished with 22 points and Tayler Mattos had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (10-5, 1-1). Justin Turner added 16 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (7-8, 0-2). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points and six rebounds.

Bowling Green matches up against Ohio on the road on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Buffalo at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

