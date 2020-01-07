Bowling Green comeback overcomes Miami (Ohio), 78-76

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Fields scored at the basket with just over a minute left to put Bowling Green in front and Dylan Frye added two free throws with four seconds left to hold off Miami (Ohio) for a 78-76 Mid-America Conference-East victory on Tuesday night.

Miami held a 45-36 advantage at intermission and led by as many as 12 points early in the second half, but Frye hit a 3-pointer with 11:03 left to get the Falcons even at 55-55 and Trey Diggs’ 3-point play with 10:14 left put them in front.

Frye finished with 22 points and Tayler Mattos had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (10-5, 1-1). Justin Turner added 16 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (7-8, 0-2). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points and six rebounds.

Bowling Green matches up against Ohio on the road on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Buffalo at home on Friday.

