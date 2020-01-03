Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boyd scores season-high 25 in California Baptist’s 76-67 win

January 3, 2020 12:36 am
 
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Boyd scored a season-high 25 points to lead California Baptist to its seventh straight victory, 76-67, over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Boyd shot 7 of 11 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and made all eight of his free throws for the Lancers (10-4). Milan Acquaah added 19 points, making all nine of his free throws. The Lancers were 25 of 29 from the line and 7 of 15 from the arc while shooting 48% overall. Ferron Flavors Jr. added 14 points.

Jordan Jackson scored 17 points, Javon Levi added 16 and Quinton Johnson II 10 for the Vaqueros (4-10), who lost their fifth straight.

UTRGV had a seven-point lead early in the second half when the Lancers went on an 18-2 run and led the rest of the way. The Vaqueros got within three with 5 1/2 minutes left but Acquaah scored consecutive baskets and Boyd added another to provide a cushion down the stretch.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time