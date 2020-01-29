Bracey, La. Tech host Charlotte

Charlotte (12-7, 6-2) vs. Louisiana Tech (15-5, 6-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahmir Young and Charlotte will take on DaQuan Bracey and Louisiana Tech. The freshman Young is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games. Bracey, a senior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. . For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all 49ers points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Shepherd has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The 49ers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has an assist on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Charlotte has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has allowed only 61.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 17th among Division I teams. The Charlotte offense has averaged 67.7 points through 19 games (ranked 243rd, nationally).

