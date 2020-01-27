Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bradford sparks Southern to 67-46 win over Alabama A&M

January 27, 2020 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Micah Bradford had 13 points and six assists as Southern easily distanced Alabama A&M 67-46 on Monday night.

Lamarcus Lee had 11 points and six rebounds for Southern (8-13, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Darius Williams added eight rebounds.

Cameron Alford had 11 points for the Bulldogs (5-13, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Southern plays Alcorn State at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
1|28 Federal Data Mixer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter pilots perform an 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

1986: Challenger disaster at Cape Canaveral