Bradley 75, Illinois St. 63

January 22, 2020 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS ST. (6-13)

Horne 6-14 1-3 17, Copeland 5-13 1-1 13, Fisher 6-13 4-4 17, Hillsman 2-7 0-0 5, Reeves 2-5 0-0 5, Ndiaye 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 2-5 0-0 6, Torres 0-3 0-0 0, Chastain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 6-8 63.

BRADLEY (14-6)

Kennell 7-18 0-0 18, Henry 4-8 1-1 9, Tahvanainen 6-11 4-4 18, Kingsby 4-10 4-4 12, Bar 3-6 2-2 8, Thomas 2-3 1-2 5, Boya 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 28-59 13-15 75.

Halftime_Illinois St. 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 11-33 (Horne 4-10, Boyd 2-3, Copeland 2-8, Reeves 1-2, Fisher 1-3, Hillsman 1-4, Torres 0-3), Bradley 6-15 (Kennell 4-9, Tahvanainen 2-4, Henry 0-1, Kingsby 0-1). Rebounds_Illinois St. 28 (Fisher 7), Bradley 37 (Henry, Tahvanainen 7). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Copeland 5), Bradley 13 (Kennell, Thomas 3). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 14, Bradley 14. A_7,303 (11,433).

