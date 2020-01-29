Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69

VALPARAISO (11-11)

Freeman-Liberty 9-17 2-2 21, Clay 6-12 1-1 15, Fazekas 5-12 0-0 14, Kiser 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-5 4-5 9, Sackey 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 0-3 3-4 3, McMillan 0-2 1-2 1, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Krikke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 11-14 69.

BRADLEY (15-7)

Kennell 5-10 2-2 15, Brown 5-12 5-5 17, Bar 3-7 5-6 11, Henry 7-9 7-8 21, Kingsby 1-5 0-2 2, Tahvanainen 4-5 1-1 10, Boya 2-2 0-1 4, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Houpt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 20-25 80.

Halftime_Bradley 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-33 (Fazekas 4-11, Clay 2-6, Freeman-Liberty 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Gordon 0-2, Krikke 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Kiser 0-4), Bradley 6-12 (Kennell 3-5, Brown 2-4, Tahvanainen 1-2, Kingsby 0-1). Rebounds_Valparaiso 24 (Freeman-Liberty 7), Bradley 36 (Bar 10). Assists_Valparaiso 13 (Freeman-Liberty 4), Bradley 17 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 25, Bradley 18. A_5,038 (11,433).

