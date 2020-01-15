Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bradley overcomes Missouri St. run with its own for the win

January 15, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nate Kennell tied a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Bradley beat Missouri State 91-78 on Wednesday.

The Braves led 51-41 at halftime before Missouri State emerged from the break on a 22-6 run and led 63-57 when Lamont West buried a 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining.

Bradley turned it around and outscored the Bears 18-11 in a 71/2-minute span and took the lead for good when Ville Tahvanainen buried a 3 to make it 75-72 with 4:35 to go.

Ja’Shon Henry had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Bradley (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Danya Kingsby scored 12 points and Darrell Brown 12 with and eight assists. Bradley posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Advertisement

Keandre Cook had 22 points for the Bears (8-10, 2-3), West 14 and Gaige Prim 13.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bradley plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Missouri State faces Evansville on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|16 AFCEA DC January Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2020 National Guard Biathlon Western Regionals

Today in History

1883: Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act passed