Bramah leads Robert Morris past LIU-Brooklyn 71-66

January 25, 2020 7:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Bramah had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Robert Morris to a 71-66 win over Long Island-Brooklyn on Saturday.

Dante Treacy had 12 points for Robert Morris (10-11, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Charles Bain added 10 points. Josh Williams had six rebounds.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points for the Sharks (10-11, 5-3). Virshon Cotton added 18 points. Ty Flowers had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Morris faces Bryant at home on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Merrimack on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

