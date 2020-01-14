Listen Live Sports

Truist Park new name for Atlanta Braves’ ballpark

January 14, 2020 12:25 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, replacing SunTrust Park.

Atlanta announced the change Tuesday following SunTrust bank’s merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.

Most new purple signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves’ home opener against Miami on April 3. SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.

Braves president Derek Schiller says he expects the new branding to endure for the “next 20-plus years.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

