Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braxton lifts St. Francis (Pa.) over Wagner 80-62

January 9, 2020 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Keith Braxton had 19 points and nine rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Wagner 80-62 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 13 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (9-5, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Myles Thompson added 12 points as did Tyler Stewart.

St. Francis headed to the locker room at halftime trailing 38-30, but the Red Flash were able to outscore the Seahawks 50-24 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Seahawks’ 24 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Alex Morales scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (4-10, 1-2). Curtis Cobb III added 10 points.

Advertisement

St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against St. Francis (N.Y.) at home on Saturday. Wagner takes on Robert Morris on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program