Braxton, St. Francis visit LIU Brooklyn

St. Francis (Pa.) (12-6, 5-2) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (9-10, 4-2)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Keith Braxton and St. Francis (Pa.) will face Raiquan Clark and Long Island-Brooklyn. Braxton has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Clark is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has relied heavily on its seniors. Braxton, Myles Thompson, Randall Gaskins Jr. and Scott Meredith have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 47 percent of all Red Flash points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Sharks have given up only 71.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 81.1 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 66: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. St. Francis (Pa.) is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Red Flash are 6-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against St. Francis (Pa.) last season.

