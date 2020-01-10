Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brian McBride hired as GM of US men’s national team

January 10, 2020 3:23 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. forward Brian McBride has been hired to succeed Earnie Stewart as general manager of the American men’s national soccer team.

Now 47, McBride had 30 goals in 95 appearances for the U.S. from 1993-2006. He played for Wolfsburg, Columbus, Preston North End, Everton, Fulham and Chicago. He was so popular in London that Fulham named a bar at Craven Cottage after him.

Stewart, also a former national team player, was hired as the GM of the men’s team in June 2018, then promoted last August to sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Kate Markgraf is GM of the U.S. women’s team.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

